Rolling Stock Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2020-2025 | CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, General Electric, Siemens and more.

Global Rolling Stock Market 2020-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=345449

The global rolling stock market size is projected to reach USD 64.3 billion by 2025, from an estimated USD 51.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

However, COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slight impact on the rolling stock market. Both the production and sales of new rail vehicles had come to a halt in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the sale of rolling stock has been on the rise specially for electric locomotive and electric multiple units.

The growth of this market is fueled by the infrastructural development in the region and approval of new rail lines. However, refurbishment of existing rolling stock and capital-intensive nature of rolling stock is inhibiting the growth of the rolling stock market. Innovations in rolling stock and the development of new vehicle concepts for non-electrified railway lines are expected to further reduce carbon emissions.

The Asia Oceania rolling stock market is expected to be the largest, by value, in 2020. This can be mainly attributed to the demand for high-speed rail projects and dedicated freight corridors via rail transport system in the region. The Asia Oceania region is the fastest-growing market due to increased production, domestic demand, and capacity expansions by rolling stock manufacturers.

“Technological advancements are a key driver for the EMU market”

There has been a rapid increase in the number of technological advancements in the rolling stock market. The EMU segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2020. This can be credited to the latest generation of EMUs, which are characterized by modular designs. An advanced electric multiple unit is more efficient and favorable than a diesel multiple unit.

#Key Players- CRRC (China), Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France) , General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), CJSC Transmashholding (Russia), Stadler (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Construcciones Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (Spain), Hyundai Rotem (South Korea).

Access Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=345449

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

Table 1 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

Table 2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

Figure 1 Rolling Stock Market: Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Years Considered In The Study

1.4 Currency & Pricing

Table 3 Currency Exchange Rates (W.R.T. Usd)

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Rolling Stock Market: Research Design

Figure 3 Research Methodology Model

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.3.1 Sampling Techniques And Data Collection Methods

2.3.2 Primary Participants

2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 6 Rolling Stock Market: Bottom-Up Approach

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 7 Rolling Stock Market: Top-Down Approach

2.6 Assumptions & Associated Risks

2.7 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Rolling Stock Market, By Region, 2020–2025

Figure 9 Rolling Stock Market, By Product Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

3.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Rolling Stock Market

Figure 10 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Rolling Stock Market, 2019–2025

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Rolling Stock Market

Figure 11 Increasing Rapid Transit Rail Network Projects Expected To Boost The Growth Of The Rolling Stock Market From 2020 To 2025

4.2 Rolling Stock Market Share, By Region

Figure 12 Middle East & Africa Region Is Projected To Grow At The Highest Cagr In The Rolling Stock Market From 2020 To 2025

4.3 Rolling Stock Market, By Product Type

Figure 13 Wagons Segment To Lead The Rolling Stock Market During The Forecast Period, 2020 Vs 2025 (Usd Billion)

4.4 Rolling Stock Market, By Application

Figure 14 Freight Transportation Segment To Lead The Rolling Stock Market During The Forecast Period, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

4.5 Rolling Stock Market, By Locomotive Technology

Figure 15 Conventional Locomotives Segment To Lead The Rolling Stock Market During The Forecast Period, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

Figure 16 Rolling Stock Market: Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Preference Towards Railway-Based Public Transport As A Means Of Reducing Traffic Congestion

Figure 17 Driving Time Spent In Traffic Congestion, By City, 2019

5.1.1.2 Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Transport

5.1.1.3 Increasing Demand For Comfort And Safety

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Refurbishment Of Existing Rolling Stock

5.1.2.2 Capital-Intensive Rolling Stock

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Big Data Applications In The Rail Industry

5.1.3.2 Increase In Industrial And Mining Activities

Figure 18 Us – North American Freight Transportation, By Transportation Mode, 2017 Vs. 2018

Figure 19 Us: Total Mining Production, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 High Overhaul And Maintenance Costs

5.1.4.2 Requirement Of High R&D Investments

Figure 20 R&D Investments Of Key Players, 2019 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Impact Of Market Dynamics

5.2 Pestle Analysis

5.2.1 Political Factors

5.2.1.1 Europe

5.2.1.2 Asia Oceania

5.2.1.3 North America

5.2.1.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

5.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

5.2.2 Economic Factors

5.2.2.1 Europe

5.2.2.2 Asia Oceania

5.2.2.3 North America

5.2.2.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

5.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

5.2.3 Social Factors

5.2.3.1 Europe

5.2.3.2 Asia Oceania

5.2.3.3 North America

5.2.3.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

5.2.3.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

5.2.4 Technological Factors

5.2.4.1 Europe

5.2.4.2 Asia Oceania

5.2.4.3 North America

5.2.4.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

5.2.4.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

5.2.5 Legal Factors

5.2.5.1 Europe

5.2.5.2 Asia Oceania

5.2.5.3 North America

5.2.5.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

5.2.5.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

5.2.6 Environmental Factors

5.2.6.1 Europe

5.2.6.2 Asia Oceania

5.2.6.3 North America

5.2.6.4 Rest Of The World (Row)

5.2.6.5 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model Analysis

Table 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 21 Large Number Of Players In The Market Leads To Medium Competition In The Rolling Stock Market

Figure 22 Stringent Government Regulations And Requirement Of Significant Investments Offer Hindrance In Entering The Market

Figure 23 Availability Of Low Number Of Substitutes Makes The Threat Moderate

Figure 24 Large Number Of Component Suppliers Of Tier 1 Companies Makes The Bargaining Power Of Suppliers Low

Figure 25 Specific Buyer Requirement And Large Number Of Suppliers Makes The Bargaining Power Of Buyers High

5.4 Rolling Stock Market Ecosystem

Figure 26 Rolling Stock Market: Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 27 Value Chain Analysis: Rolling Stock Market

5.5.1 Research And Product Development Executives

5.5.2 Raw Material/Component Suppliers

5.5.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers

5.5.4 Tier Ii Suppliers

Table 6 Rolling Stock Market: Supply Chain Stakeholders And Their Strategies

5.6 Patent Analysis

Table 7 Patent Registrations: Rolling Stock Market

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.7.1 Case Study 1: Alstom And Asc Gmbh On Acceleration Sensor Test

5.8 Case Study 2: Siemens And Tuv Germany On Resolving It Security Defects

5.9 Price Trend Analysis

Figure 28 Rolling Stock Market: Pricing Analysis

5.10 Tariff And Regulatory Overview

5.11 Import And Export Data

Figure 29 Us: Import And Export Data For Railways And Tramways, Locomotives, Rolling Stock, And Parts, 2014-2019 (Usd Million)

Figure 30 China: Import And Export Data For Railways And Tramways, Locomotives, Rolling Stock, And Parts, 2014-2019 (Usd Million)

6 Impact Of Covid – 19

6.1 Introduction To Covid-19

6.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 31 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 32 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

6.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 33 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries For 2020

6.3.1 Economic Impact Of Covid-19—Scenario Assessment

Figure 34 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 35 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of The Global Economy

6.3.2 Analysis Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Railway Industry

Table 8 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Railway Industry

Table 9 Impact Of Covid-19 On Market Players

6.3.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Rolling Stock Market

6.4 Rolling Stock Market, Market Scenarios (2020–2025)

Figure 36 Rolling Stock Market: Future Trends & Scenarios, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1 Rolling Stock Market, Realistic Scenario

Table 10 Rolling Stock Market: Realistic Scenario, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.2 Rolling Stock Market, Optimistic Scenario

Table 11 Rolling Stock Market: Optimistic Scenario, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.3 Rolling Stock Market, Pessimistic Scenario

Table 12 Rolling Stock Market: Pessimistic Scenario, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Industry Trends

……..CONTINUED

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=345449