Robotic Process Automation Market Latest Innovations, Analysis by Key Players, Overview, Component, Industry Revenue and Forecast to 2027

A research report on Robotic Process Automation Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Global Robotic Process Automation Market is valued at USD 1.609 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 11.59 billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 32.58% over the forecast period.

Increasing application for business process automation (BPA) through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and software robots, growing industrial adoption of digital technology and innovative new technologies are the major driving factors for robotic process automation market .

Robotic Process Automation top-performing key players

UiPath

Automation Anywhere Inc.

NICE

Blue Prism

Celaton Ltd.

Pegasystems

Kofax

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

Redwood Software,

Genpact Ltd

EdgeVerve

IPsoft Inc

Verint Systems Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Scope of Global Robotic Process Automation Market Reports –.

Robotic process automation (RPA) is the application of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive routine tasks mainly performed manually be skilled workers. These RPA systems develops action list by observing the user perform that task in the applications graphical user interface (GUI), then perform automation by repeating those tasks directly in GUI. This in turn lowers the barrier to application of automation in products that may not able to be used through application programming interfaces (APIs). This permits any developer to configure computer software or a robot to match and integrate actions of a human using digital systems. RPA robots uses the user interface to capture data and manipulate applications. They interpret, trigger responses and communicate with other systems by which they able to perform variety of repetitive tasks.

Global robotic process automation market report is segmented based on type, process, application and by regional & country level. Based on type, global robotic process automation market is classified as software and service. Based upon process, global robotic process automation market is classified into automated solution, decision support & management solution, and interaction solution. Based upon application, global robotic process automation market is classified into bfsi, manufacturing, pharma & healthcare, retail, Telecom & IT and others.

The regions covered in this robotic process automation market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for global robotic process automation market are UiPath, Automation Anywhere Inc., NICE, Blue Prism, Celaton Ltd., Pegasystems, Kofax, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Redwood Software, Genpact Ltd, EdgeVerve, IPsoft Inc. Verint Systems Inc., Xerox Corporation and others.

Global Robotic Process Automation Market Dynamics –

Increasing application for business process automation (BPA) through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and software robots, growing industrial adoption of digital technology and innovative new technologies are the major driving factors for robotic process automation market. Main advantage of RPA is it permits enterprises to automate at low cost and less time compared to previous system. Other than that, it is non-intrusive in nature and controls the existing infrastructure without making disruption to original systems, which would be difficult and costly to replace, which in turn attracts the end users to use RPA systems instead of other systems. It is estimated that more than 50 percent of business enterprises have adopted RPA system and in another 5 years it is going to be saturated and is currently fastest growing enterprise software due to its usefulness. According to The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), RPA implementation can help companies with a “cost reduction of 35-65 per cent for onshore process operations and 10-30 per cent in offshore delivery and an investment recovery period as short as 6-9 months. Additionally, according to the Institute for Robotic Process Automation, an RPA software robot costs only one-third the price of an offshore full-time employee (FTE) and one one-fifth the price of an onshore worker. Other than that, an RPA software robot is capable of performing a list of more than 600 actions in a given sequence, which helps the employees to utilize their time in more productive work of a business. RPA is used in many industries, but the main users of this system are banks, insurance companies, telcos and utility companies. As the number of usability are being explored for many other applications in varied industries, the RPA market is expected to have high growth rate in forecasting period. However, the length of time to install robotic automations and the amount of maintenance required to keep them running are restraining the market up to some extent.

Robotic Process Automation Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the robotic process automation market with highest market share due to growing penetration of automation and process management solutions, inclination of small & medium enterprises for adopting RPA within their business functions and government initiatives. For instance, a major US revenue cycle management (RCM) service provider have adopted RPA solution which fully automate the eligibility and benefits confirmation process. The system, running 22 hours a day, five days a week had 23 software bots automatically extract patient appointment lists from every healthcare provider’s practice portal across all provider locations, arrange the appointments for further processing and collect appointment details by accessing different applications and screens, which helps the company a lot in terms of efficiency. Such type of positive results has increased the demand of RPA in this region. Europe is the second largest market of RPA due to increasing adoption of automation as well as government policies supporting automation technology. For instance, In December 2019, NHS Wales announced it had started using RPA in partnership with human to modernize the prescription process and to manage complex medicines more effectively, giving back pharmacists valuable time to dedicate to pressing clinical work. In case of Asia-Pacific, it is expected to have fastest growth rate due to increasing awareness about automation, growing demand for business process automation in BPOs in China & India as well as rapid growth of economy.

Key Benefits for Global Robotic Process Automation Market Reports–

Global Robotic Process Automation Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Robotic Process Automation Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Robotic Process Automation Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Robotic Process Automation Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Robotic Process Automation Market Segmentation –

by Type –Software, Service

by Process –Automated solution, Decision Support & Management Solution, Interaction Solution

by Application- BFSI, Manufacturing, Pharma & Healthcare, Retail, Telecom & IT, others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

