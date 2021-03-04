Risk Analytics Market Global Outlook 2021-2026: IBM Corporation, Orcale Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc

The Global Risk Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global risk analytics market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 26.81 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 52.33 billion by 2025, while registering a CAGR of approximately 14% over the forecast period, 2020-2025

Top Companies in the Global Risk Analytics Market are IBM Corporation, Orcale Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Moody’s Analytics Inc., OneSpan Inc., Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, Risk Edge Solutions, AxiomSL Ltd., Provenir Inc. and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– In Feb 2020 – Oracle Corporation Financial Crime and Compliance Managemnet (FCCM) suite of products introduced new updates that includes an integrated analytics workbench, 300-plus customer risk indicators, and embedded graph analytics visualizations. These updates can help financial institutions fight money laundering and achieve compliance.

– In April 2019 – Citi Bank announced the launch of NextGen, its AI-powered risk analytics scoring engine. The bank had collaborated with SAS and EY to create the scoring engine, which aims to streamline the time it takes to review high volumes of trade transactions while also ensuring regulatory compliance. The NextGen will help the bank eliminate time-consuming manual processes and deliver a better view of risk activities and insights.

Key Market Trends

BFSI is Expected to Witness Huge Adoption of Risk Analytics Solutions

– Banks across the world are realizing that they need a more rational approach for managing a growing plethora of risks enveloping the banking and financial industries landscape, and they have now understood the significance of risk analytics.

– Risk analytics enables the banks and financial institutions to move away from the silo approach to risk management and move toward the holistic view of enterprise-wide risks. For instance, in operational risk management (ORM), the number of transactions that needed to be monitored is growing at an exponential rate, thus implying the pressure of current banking infrastructure and enabling the market for risk analytics.

– Financial Organizations are under intense pressure to reduce fraud and meet strict regulatory compliance requirements while growing their business. Moreover, New Account Fraud and Account Takeover are the top two types of fraud challenging the financial institutions today. Risk analytics solutions protect against these and other fraudulent activities across online and mobile channels, using machine learning-based risk analysis, a form of AI.

– According to the Global Association of Risk Professionals, it is estimated that capital markets, banking, and insurance sectors are likely to spend USD 96 billion on risk information technologies and services.

– Additionally, Grant Thornton survey study identified that 85% of respondents believed that their banks data and risk information management initiatives need additional efficiencies to realize the full potential. Furthermore, 82% had indicated the same for their institutions risk analytics and measurements. Hence, such trends drive the need for risk analytics solution in the BFSI industry.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– North America is expected to hold the highest market share, with the United States leading the market. The dominance of the region is due to its increasing adoption of risk analytics solutions among end-user industries, a significant presence of large enterprises and drive for early technological adoption owing to competition from other businesses operating in low-cost regions.

– Moreover, the adoption of cloud computing across industries is driving the market growth. The task of protecting Healthcare Information Systems (HIS) from immediate cyber security risks has been intertwined with cloud computing adoption. The data and resources of HISs are inherently shared with other systems for remote access, decision making, emergency, and other healthcare related perspectives.

– Additionally, there have been 28 data breach incidents reported in 2020 in the United States, including email hacking incidents, malware attacks, and unauthorized access to EHRs (source the US Department of Health & Human Services). In the medical healthcare sector, cloud computing is considered to be an immediate remedy, because it is scalable as well as economical.

– The healthcare infrastructure in the United States is experiencing positive trends in the predictive analytics domain. Studies have shown that since last few years, more than 40% of healthcare executives reported a 50% increase in data volume. As the data sets become bigger and more difficult to handle, health systems and payers are increasingly adopting predictive analytics.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

