Raw Pet Food Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020 – 2025

Every pet needs ample amount of nutrition in order to stay energetic, healthy, and cheerful. Raw pet food refers to the food meant for pet animals which is free from preservatives and processing. It is regarded to be healthier than the traditional processed foods that contain preservatives and may be harmful for the pet as it can lead to allergies such as yeasts on the skin, paws, and ears. According to veterinary doctors around the globe, a nutritious and a grain free raw diet plays a pivotal role in determining the overall health of the pet and its longevity.

Raw pet food is free from preservatives, synthetic additives, grains, fillers, and any meat by-product. Raw pet food contains high quality meat and vegetables. The raw food is immediately frozen after it is prepared which preserves its freshness.

Feeding the pet with such high quality raw pet food improves the overall health of the pet, improves the pet’s digestive and immune system, and gives it a healthy skin and a thick coat. There is a growing trend of humanization among pet owners which means that the owners treat their pets as a part of their family and have deep attachment toward them. An increasing number of people are buying hybrid breeds of the pets which are regarded as rare species.

Furthermore, there is a growing trend of premiumization as a number of pet owners are willing to shell out more money for premium quality food products. Key players in the pet food industry follow stringent safety and quality control norms in order to maintain the quality of the ingredients used in making the raw food and prevent any adulteration.

Request Sample For More [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39122

The growing concern among pet users regarding the health of their pets is anticipated to be the primary driver for the growth of the raw pet food market. Also, the growing awareness among the masses regarding raw pet foods through online blogs and recommendation by veterinary doctors is said to assist the growth of the market. The growing middle class population and the increasing disposable income of the individuals enable them to buy raw pet food which is expensive as compared to processed foods.

The global raw pet food market is segmented on the basis of food type, pet, sales channel, and geography. On the basis of food type, the raw pet food market is bifurcated into dry food and wet food. Depending on the pet, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. In terms of sales channel, the market is segregated into online and offline. Based on geography, the market is separated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The key players in the raw pet food market includes Pedigree Petfoods, Essential Foods, Friskies PetCare Company, Royal Canin, Bravo, LLC., Stewart Brand Dog Food, Colgate Palmolive Co., J.M. Smucker Co., Nestle SA, Raw Paws Pet, Inc., Raw Basics LLC, and BARW World, among others.

Request For Custom Research [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=39122

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.