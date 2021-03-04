Qatar Power EPC Market 2021 Precise Outlook – El Sewedy Electric Co SAE, Samsung C&T Corp., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The Qatar Power EPC Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Qatar power EPC market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Qatar Power EPC Market are El Sewedy Electric Co SAE, Samsung C&T Corp., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Larsen & Toubro Limited. and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353107/qatar-power-epc-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=namita

Key Market Trends:

Shift Toward the Solar and Wind Power Generation to Drive the Market

– In 2008, the Government of Qatar announced Qatar National Vision 2030 plan, aimed at the sustainable future development. The vision had set the target of achieving 2% of the electricity generation from the renewables by the end of 2020, and 20% of electricity generation from solar power by 2030.

– Siraj Power, a state-owned company, is in the processing of selecting the EPC contractor through bidding for a 700 MW solar power plant to be built in Al Kharsa district. The 350 MW of the solar capacity from this plant is expected to be connected to the grid by the first quarter of 2021, and the rest 350 MW is estimated to be connected to the grid by the fourth quarter of 2021.

– In 2015, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation selected K1 energy, a consortium between Mitsubishi and Tokyo Electric Power Company, to build a wind farm of a capacity of 2.4 GW.

– In January 2020, Total SA announced that it is going to build an 800 MW solar farm in Qatar. Upon commencement, this plant is expected to become the biggest solar power plant in the country. This solar farm is also Total SA’s biggest solar power plant project to date.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Qatar Power EPC Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Qatar Power EPC Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Qatar Power EPC Market Share, By Brand

– Qatar Power EPC Market Share, By Company

– Qatar Power EPC Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Qatar Power EPC Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Qatar Power EPC Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Qatar Power EPC Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Qatar Power EPC Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353107/qatar-power-epc-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=namita



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Qatar Power EPC Market:

– What is the size of the Qatar Power EPC market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Qatar Power EPC during the forecast period?

– Which Qatar Power EPC provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the Qatar Power EPC market? What is the share of these companies in the Qatar Power EPC market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.