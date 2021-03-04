Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, undergoes heart surgery in London – 03/04/2021 – Worldwide

Prince Philip, 99, underwent a successful procedure to treat pre-existing heart disease on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said.

Queen Elizabeth’s second husband, 94, Philip was admitted to King Edward 7th Hospital last month to treat an unspecified infection unrelated to Covid-19.

Last Monday (1st) he was transferred to Saint-Barthélemy Hospital, which is a center of excellence in cardiac care, for treatment and observation and, now, for the procedure to which the Palace was referring .

“His Royal Highness will remain in the hospital for treatment, rest and convalescence for several days,” said the statement released Thursday (4).

Since being admitted to hospital after feeling ill on February 16, Philip has only received a public visit from his son, Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, remains at Windsor Castle, just outside London, where the couple have settled during the pandemic. The two received coronavirus vaccines in January.

During the health crisis, the royal family visited hospitals and spoke to health officials, in person and online.

Born in Greece and a former naval soldier, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947, five years before taking the throne. This makes him the longest-serving husband of British royalty.

He currently makes few public appearances – in 2017 he announced he would stop attending official events as a representative of the British Royal Family. Throughout his life, he participated in more than 22,000 ceremonies without the Queen and thousands more by his side.

The prince, who will turn 100 in June, has been hospitalized several times in recent years. In January 2019, he crashed his car while driving, in an accident that left only minor injuries.