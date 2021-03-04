Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology Market Research Report 2021 | Overview, Share, Trend, Insights, Major Countries Analysis & 2030 Industry Forecast

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Primary biliary cholangitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Primary biliary cholangitis Disease Understanding

Primary Biliary Cholangitis is an autoimmune disease that results in liver damage due to the destruction of small bile ducts, which if left untreated, may lead to impaired quality of life, cirrhosis, and end-stage liver disease. Common early symptoms of primary biliary cholangitis are feeling tired and itchy skin. As the disease gets worse, there can be more symptoms. Although the exact cause of the disease is unknown, the immune system and environmental triggers may play a role. Doctors diagnose primary biliary cholangitis based on the medical and family history, a physical exam, and the results of medical tests. Medical tests to diagnose primary biliary cholangitis may include blood tests, imaging tests, and liver biopsy.

The true incidence of PBC is rising as more screening tests such as liver chemistry and lipid profile are performed in otherwise healthy persons. Primary biliary cirrhosis is common among women of middle age worldwide. The disease ratio among females to males is 9:1. The diagnosis is usually made in women aged between 30 and 60. PBC is mostly thought to be a disease of Europe and North America.

Primary biliary cholangitis Epidemiology

The Primary biliary cholangitis epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

The total prevalent cases of PBC patients are increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted PBC symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Primary biliary cholangitis, Gender-specific cases of Primary biliary cholangitis, and Age-specific cases of Primary biliary cholangitis. The report includes the prevalent scenario of Primary biliary cholangitis symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Country-wise – Primary biliary cholangitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Primary biliary cholangitis epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Primary biliary cholangitis associated in 7MM countries were 253,146 in 2020.

– As per the estimates, the United States has the largest prevalent population of PBC.

– Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of PBC, followed by France. On the other hand, France had the lowest prevalent cases with 11,835 cases in 2020.

While there has been variation in estimated prevalence across time in different studies, a consistent finding has been a higher prevalence of the disease in women as compared to men. Cases in females account for 75z1% of the total diagnosed cases. Most of the studies referred to used diagnosis or treatment data and therefore represent the diagnosed prevalent population. However, it must be noted that the prevalent population might be higher as the disease remains asymptomatic in most of the patients and is only revealed due to irregular lab results.

A large cohort study of PBC published by Lu et al. (2017) was referred for the United States. They used data from 14.5 million patients within 11 geographically- and racially-diverse health systems to identify over 4000 PBC patients. They also found that consistent with other US epidemiology studies, the prevalence among patients less than 40 years old was markedly lower than in older age groups. The burden of PBC was found greatest among women, white patients, and those 61 to 70 years of age.

