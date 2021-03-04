Prenatal Care Market Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Prenatal care is the care to be taken during pregnancy. Early and regular prenatal care is quite important for the health of a mom and baby during pregnancy. It includes regular health check-ups and diagnostic tests. The prenatal care market is expected to witness strong growth as all pregnant women suffer from common health issues such as stretch marks, pigmentation, hair and snail changes, and back pain. Several pregnancy products are available to treat these conditions in the form of creams, gels, and lotions in the U.S. Therefore, the prenatal care market in the country is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. Additionally, the leading players help create awareness regarding availability and use of pregnancy products in the market. These players engage in various marketing tactics and awareness campaigns which is expected to boost the growth of the prenatal care market. Furthermore, approximately 90% women develop stretch marks during pregnancy. This has increased demand for these products to be readily available in the market.

The global prenatal care market is driven by various factors such as increasing incidence of preterm child births, growing awareness about prenatal care, and rising demand for various prenatal products, therapeutics, diagnostics, and monitoring equipment. Additionally, government initiatives for prenatal and neonatal care are likely to drive the market in the near future. Moreover, increase in distribution channels such as supermarkets, online stores, retail stores, and pharmacies are likely to fuel the growth of the pregnancy products market in the near future. Furthermore, rise in teen pregnancies in Southern United States is projected to propel the prenatal market in the region. Growing awareness about prenatal care has led to increase in expenditure on baby care products to provide the right care to babies. However, the global recession, increase in working women population, and single child family are the factors hampering market growth. Nevertheless, governments in some countries are taking action to offset these restraints by providing subsidies to families with more children.

The global prenatal care market has been segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into skin toning lotions, body restructuring gels, stressed leg products, breast products, stretch mark minimizers, and dark spot treatment creams. The stretch marks minimizers segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributed to increasing popularity and enhanced results shown by these products. Based on distribution channel, the prenatal care market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, supermarkets, and drug stores. Geographically, the prenatal care market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to increase in female population and significant rise in the number of pregnancies in the past few years. Around 4 million births take place in the U.S. each year. This is the most developed market for prenatal products, with high average spending among parents-to-be for healthy child.

Major players in the market are Nine Naturals, LLC, Mama Mio US Inc., Clarions Group, Expanscience Laboratories, Inc., and Noodle & Boo.

