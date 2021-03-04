Power Inductor Market 2021 : Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Emerging Technology Trends

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, established market players such as Samsung Electro-Mechanics have developed one-of-its-kind claimed smallest power inductors. Manufacturers in the power inductor market are taking strategic cues from established market players to capitalize on business opportunities. As such, there is a growing demand for compact power inductors. Since electronic devices are diversifying in terms of functionalities, manufacturers in the power inductor market are improving the performance of components.

Improvements in the performance and volume of compact power inductors are highly preferred by electronics manufacturers. Manufacturers are applying their material technology and semiconductor substrate manufacturing solutions in the use for reducing the size of power inductors. However, a demand crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hurt sales of electronic goods.

Next-gen Automotive Power Inductors Prevent Self-heating and Improve Vehicle Performance

The ever-increasing automotive industry is creating business opportunities for manufacturers in the power inductor market. Companies are re-engineering power inductors, as extreme pressure on DC/DC convertors need to be evened out over a wide temperature range. Manufacturers in the power inductor market are innovating in next-gen components that deliver high reliability and energy efficiency in vehicles. Space constraints in automotive applications have fueled the demand for compact power inductors. Thus, size minimization is a recurring trend in the power inductor market.

Apart from offering improved saturation characteristics and stability in automotive power inductors, manufacturers are increasing their research efforts to offer low DC resistance in inductors. This helps to prevent self-heating and minimizes energy losses.

Solid-core Inductors Versus Air Core Inductors: Which is better?

Air core inductors are being highly publicized for minimal signal loss in higher magnetic field strengths. However, air core inductors are associated with the need for increased number of turns in a coil necessary to achieve the same inductance that would occur in a solid-core inductor.

The power inductor market is anticipated to progress at a modest CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. Electronics manufacturers are striving to gain better understanding of solid-core inductors that have low electrical conductivity of air, which translates into low magnetic permeability and lower inductance compared to air core inductors. Both these inductors are balancing out business for manufacturers in the power inductor market, since air core inductors are preferred in radio transmitters.

