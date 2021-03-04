Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Process Automation Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

The global robotic process automation market had a valuation of $1.6 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach a value of $46.0 billion by 2030. According to the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence, the market would progress at a CAGR of 36.3% between 2020 and 2030. The main growth drivers of the market are the surging requirement for a virtual workforce, the enhanced efficiency, and the improved customer experience offered by robotic process automation (RPA) solutions.

The growing requirement for a virtual workforce is one of the biggest factors fueling the advancement of the robotic process automation market. RPA solutions allow businesses to develop a virtual workforce that can work on mundane and routine tasks with very high efficiency, thereby eliminating the requirement for human intervention. This not only reduces the operational costs by 50% but also offers greater scalability, as virtual workforces have the ability to work continuously without taking any breaks.

This also leads to lower production cost and improved customer satisfaction. Besides this, RPA solutions have the ability to run 24*7 in the background, which helps enterprises mechanize various back-end processes. This allows the human employees to focus more on important operations such as product development or client handling. For example, Automation Anywhere Inc. and IBM Corporation announced a partnership with each other in 2017 for helping companies digitize their business operations and improve their efficiency.

