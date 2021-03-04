Positron Emission Tomography Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Agfa Healthcare, Gamma Medica Inc., GE Healthcare, Neusoft Medical Systems

The report titled “Positron Emission Tomography Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354336/positron-emission-tomography-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Positron Emission Tomography Market: –Agfa Healthcare, Gamma Medica Inc., GE Healthcare, Neusoft Medical Systems, Oncovision, Koninklijke Philips NV, Positron Corporation, Siemens AG

Industry News and Developments:

In December 2017, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center had invested in new PET/CT technology that benefits patients, by providing a high-quality image in half the time with half the radiation.

Market Overview:

One of the factors that is augmenting the growth of the market is the increasing demand for PET analysis in radiopharmaceuticals. According to the World Nuclear Organization, there are over 20 million nuclear medicine procedures per year among 311 million people in the United States, about 10 million among 500 million people in Europe, and about 560,000 per year among 21 million people in Australia. SPECT and PET systems dominate the field of nuclear medicine market. Technological advancements, like the introduction of Time of Flight (TOF), as well as the rise in increasing popularity of the hybrid imaging systems, play an important role in the growth of the nuclear imaging market. The hybrid imaging using combined scanners, like SPECT/CT, PET/CT, and PET/MRI, is likely to propel the growth of the industry in the future. A study reveals that, in 2014, an estimated 11.7 million patients received nuclear medicine scans, on over 14,000 SPECT or SPECT/CT scanners, in the United States. In 2015, an estimated 220,800 new cases of prostate cancer were diagnosed in North America, and 27,540 men died of the disease. Supported by a USD 2.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, a novel PET imaging agent, 64Cu-TP3805, was developed to diagnose prostate cancer. Using this procedure, more than 80% of cancers were detected. Arsenic 72 and (18F)-3-fluoro-3-deoxythymidine (18F-FLT) are newer biomarkers in the PET oncological practice. Thus, these advances in approaches are expected to strengthen personalized medicine. Based on all the aforementioned key contributing factors, continued growth can be expected during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Oncology is Expected to Hold the Largest Share of the Positron Emission Tomography Market, over the Forecast Period

The 18Fluorine-2-fluoro-2-Deoxy-d-glucose (18F-FDG) PET scanners are the most widely used imaging technique in oncology. Apart from imaging, PET scanners are commonly used into clinical trials, as an imaging biomarker, to determine the therapeutic response to novel cancer therapeutics. According to an article by Andrea Gallamini et. al, the most apparent advantages associated with PET is its ability to detect the substantial changes in glucose metabolism, or even complete shutoff of the neoplastic cell metabolism in the early stages, during the treatment process. This helps the clinicians to detect the effectiveness of a given antineoplastic treatment much earlier, compared to the traditional radiological detection. Furthermore, FDG-PET/CT has become a cornerstone in several oncologic procedures, such as tumour staging and restaging, treatment efficacy assessment during or after treatment ends, and radiotherapy planning.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Positron Emission Tomography Market

North America dominates the positron emission tomography market, owing to the high demand for precision diagnostics and technological advancement in PET technology in the region. Other factors that contribute to the growth of the PET market in the United States include government initiatives, such as Medicare and Obama Care, which provide healthcare to patients through democratic supervision.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Positron Emission Tomography market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Positron Emission Tomography Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354336/positron-emission-tomography-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Positron Emission Tomography Industry:

Positron Emission Tomography Market Sales Overview.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Positron Emission Tomography Market Analysis by Application.

Positron Emission Tomography Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Positron Emission Tomography market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Positron Emission Tomography market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Positron Emission Tomography market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Positron Emission Tomography market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Positron Emission Tomography market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]