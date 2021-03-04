Polyphenylene Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Polyphenylene market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Polyphenylene market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Polyphenylene investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Polyphenylene Market:

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TRYIY), Solvay SA (OTCMKTS: SOLVY), Tosoh Corporation, DIC Corporation, Kureha Corporation, LG Chem, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), China Lumena New Material, Ensigner, Lion Idemitsu Composites, Initz, Zhejiang Nhu Special Materials, Asahi Kasei, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Ryan Plastics, RTP Company, Teijin Limited, Daicel Corporation, Polyplastic

The market for polyphenylene is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles and its growing usage in the electrical and electronics industry. On the flip side, a slowdown in the global conventional automotive production and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.

Applications in 5G circuit boards are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market. The automotive and transportation segment is likely to dominate the market, owing to the growing demand for hybrid vehicles. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, with the largest consumption from China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Market Insights

Increasing Demand from Automotive and Transportation Segment

– Polyphenylene is processed into its derivatives, like polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyphenylene oxide (PPO), and polyphenylene ether (PPE). Polyphenylene derivatives are preferred in electric auto parts that require higher temperature stability.

– In recent years, PPS successfully replaced metal, aromatic nylons, phenolic polymers, and bulk molding compounds in a wide variety of engineered vehicle components.

– Polyphenylene derivatives become the ideal choice for automotive parts that are exposed to high temperatures. These can provide high strength while being light in weight. These are used in vehicle components, like electrical connectors, ignition systems, lighting systems, fuel systems, hybrid vehicle inverter components, and pistons.

– Growing demand for hybrid vehicles in the automotive sector may also ensure the demand for polyphenylene.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for polyphenylene. In countries, like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, the demand for polyphenylene has been increasing due to the established industrial base in the region.

– Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with increasing demand from industries, like automotive and transportation, and electrical and electronics. Even though the Chinese automotive market declined in 2019, the electric vehicle segment witnessed huge growth.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, the governments have adopted favorable policies toward the adoption of electric vehicles and the expansion of manufacturing infrastructure pertaining to electric vehicles. This, in turn, is anticipated to provide a huge impetus to the electric vehicle market in the region, during the forecast period. Increasing standards of living in Asian countries have also led to increased awareness among the people for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Regions Are covered By Polyphenylene Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

