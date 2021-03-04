Polymer Modified Cementitious Coating Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Polymer Modified Cementitious Coating market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Polymer Modified Cementitious Coating market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coating investments from 2021 till 2026.

BASF, Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS: ARKAY), Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL), Organik Kimya San. Ve Tic. A.S., DOW Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, Pidilite Industries Limited, Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., Mapei S.P.A., The Lubrizol Corporation, Berger Paints India Limited, Flexcrete Technologies Limited, W. R. Meadows, Inc., Fosroc International Limited, Evercrete Corporation, Indulor Chemie GmbH, Lafarge Malaysia Berhad

The polymer modified cementitious coating market is expected to develop at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The major factor driving the growth of the polymer-modified cementitious coating market is its high demand from the residential buildings segment. On the other side, unfavorable conditions emerging because of the unexpected episode of COVID-19 is foreseen to thwart the development of the market considered.

Polymer Modified Cementitious Coating products are extensively used for application as water seals to surfaces of a wide range of building components. It is utilized as a consistent, impenetrable covering on a level rooftop for both uncovered and concealed waterproofing applications. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market due to rapid urbanization and high demand for residential building projects in the region.

Residential Buildings Largest Segment for Polymer Modified Cementitious Coating Market

– Cementitious coatings are commonly two-part mixes utilized behind the tile, over brickwork fixing, and over solid surfaces. These above and beneath grade waterproofing coatings have a great affinity to cement and stonework substrates because of their cementitious nature, and hence solid holding quality. Moreover, the polymer modifier contributes to the flexibility properties.

– It is utilized as a consistent, impenetrable covering on a level rooftop in residential buildings for both uncovered and concealed waterproofing applications basements, water holding structures, underground solid structures, pits, basins, sumps, and so on.

– It is anticipated that the revenue of new residential construction in the United States will reach up to roughly USD 585.7 billion by 2023.

– The residential housing industry for students in India is projected to reach a market value of USD 320 million in 2020 from USD 170 million in 2018.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate Polymer Modified Cementitious Coating Market

– Asia-Pacific region holds a prominent share in the polymer modified cementitious coating market globally and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast timeline.

– The region has seen rapid urbanization in the last few years as the developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, etc. from the region are becoming a global hub for several businesses across the world.

– In 2020, the revenue from the smart home market segment is expected to be USD 34.56 billion and is forecasted to grow up to a market value of USD 56.6 billion by 2023.

– The Asia-Pacific region dominates the buildings & construction business over the world contributing about 46% of the worldwide spending in the construction sector.

– Thus, rising demand from various industries is expected to drive the market studied in the region during the forecast timeframe.

