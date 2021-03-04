Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Polychlorotrifluoroethylene market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Polychlorotrifluoroethylene market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Polychlorotrifluoroethylene investments from 2021 till 2026.

Kureha Corporation, Solvay SA (OTCMKTS: SOLVY), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DKILY), Shanghai 3F New Material Co Ltd, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), Asahi Glass Co Ltd, Arkema Group, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd, Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co Ltd, Dongyue Group Limited, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, The Chemours Company, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, 3M Company, Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd, HaloPolymer OJSC, Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute Chemical Industry

The market for polychlorotrifluoroethylene is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The major factor driving the market studied is its broad range of applications in the electrical and electronics industry, owing to its properties and growing applications in the pharmaceutical industry On the flip side, the presence of substitutes like PFA and FEP has been restricting the market growth during the forecast timeline.

The electrical and electronics segment is expected to have a prominent market share in the market. Polychlorotrifluoroethylene has properties, like excellent mechanical properties, non-flammable, chemical resistance, and extreme temperature conditions, thereby, making it favorable for the electrical and electronics industry. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for the polychlorotrifluoroethylene market because of the presence of various end-user industries, making extensive use of the product.

Electrical & Electronics Segment to Boost the Market

– Polychlorotrifluoroethylene is extensively applied in semiconductors because of its good electrical properties. It possesses excellent mechanical properties, especially hardness and chemical resistance, and can also operate in most extreme temperature conditions.

– Polychlorotrifluoroethylene is non-flammable, has high optical transparency, chemical resistance, and near-zero moisture absorption. It gets transparent, elastic, and lighter when cooled. Films made of PCTFE are used as a water-vapor barrier for protecting phosphor coatings in electroluminescent lamps.

– In 2020, the global home appliance industry, a multi-billion dollar industry that includes electrical devices is anticipated to generate a revenue of USD 590 billion.

– Semiconductors make up a major part of electronics devices, and the industry is highly competitive. The market size of the industry is expected to reach USD 433.03 billion by 2020.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the polychlorotrifluoroethylene market during the forecast period, owing to the high demand from various end-users in the region.

– In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a rate of 5% in the electrical and electronics segment.

– By 2022, sales of pharmaceuticals in Japan are projected to be about USD 150.44 billion which is the highest in the region, followed by China having projected sales of pharmaceuticals to be USD 149.92 billion.

– The revenue generated from the electronics household segment in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be USD 61.8 billion in 2020 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

– Thus, rising demand from various industries coupled, with government support, is expected to drive the market studied in the region during the forecast period.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

