Plant-Based Food Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027

On a worldwide scale, the Plant-Based Food market is appeared to have crossed the benefit bar because of the consideration of unlimited methodologies like explicit modern approaches, item use examination, and future occasions. The attention on the overwhelming players DANONE SA, Blue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, THE COCA COLA COMPANY, Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc., Troll Bridge Creek, Pepsi Co., BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L. & CSC BRANDS, L.P. among other domestic and global players

Plant-based food market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account 143 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising lactose intolerance in people is the major factor driving the plant-based food market.

Increased demand for animal ingredients alternative products due to the rising infectious diseases regarding the consumption of animal based products have raised the demand for plant based seeds product, increasing awareness regarding vegan diet and hiking vegan population are the drivers to increase the growth of plant based food products. Increased variety of plant-based products by manufacturers due to rising demand have made plant based food market very diverse which will further create new opportunities for the plant-based food products in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Low awareness of plant-based food, high production cost to prepare organic foods & zero usage of preservatives leading to lower shelf life of these products are some of the major factors among others acting as restraints and will further challenge the plant based food products market in the forecast period.

By Product Type (Non-Dairy Milk & Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Sweet & Savory Snacks, RTE & RTC Meals, Others),

Category (Organic, Conventional),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non Store Based)

The countries covered in plant-based food products report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates plant-based food products due to large number of consumer base which are vegan and vegetarian in the region. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil are the target markets for plant-cased food & beverage.

