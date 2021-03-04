Pipeline Transportation Market 2027| Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output Demand By Countries And Future Growth

The research and analysis conducted in Pipeline Transportation Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Pipeline Transportation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Pipeline Transportation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global pipeline transportation market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be factored out to the increasing levels of infrastructural development from the various developing regions of the world.

Pipeline transportation is the infrastructure that is designed, developed and made available to the oil & gas, chemicals from the manufacturing organizations to the various end-users that require these products for their process. This infrastructure availability are focused on improving the availability of these products while enhancing the levels of connectivity to improve the overall functioning.

Market Drivers:

Declining infrastructure of pipelines available presently; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

High demands for various energy sources from the various different market segments; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of pipelines provide an cost-efficient environmentally conscious method of transportation of various products also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the various environmental impact and presence of various regulations regarding the development of different pipeline infrastructure will restrict the growth of the market

Presence of various alternative energy sources and their increasing demands from the various end-users is expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pipeline Transportation Market

By Type

Oil & Gas Crude Oil Natural Gas Refined Petroleum Products Others

Coal

Water

Others Chemical Others



By Pipeline Type

Gathering Pipeline

Transmission Pipeline

Distribution Pipeline

Feeder Pipeline

By Solution

Security Solution

Automation & Control Solution

Integrity & Tracking Solution

Network Communication Solution

By Services

Consulting Services

Management Services

Maintenance & Support Services

By End-User

Transportation Gasoline Diesel Jet Fuel Others

Refiners & Manufacturers Crude Oil Raw Natural Gas Liquids Others

Agriculture Anhydrous Ammonia Propane Others

Heating Resources Home Heating Oil Natural Gas Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that they had entered into an agreement with Chevron Corporation’s subsidiary “Chevron U.S.A. Inc. The agreement has been finalized for the transportation, storage and marine terminaling services of crude oil. This will enable a streamlined way for Chevron’s products to be commercialized in the market

In December 2017, Siemens announced the availability of “Pipeline 4.0” helping in the engineering and entire lifecycle for pipeline related products. This solution will be made available for midstream pipeline operators of North American region and the various services made available through this technology are data analytics, cyber security and life cycle service

Competitive Analysis

Global pipeline transportation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pipeline transportation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pipeline transportation market are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.; IDS GmbH; Emerson Electric Co.; BAKER & O’BRIEN, INC.; ABB; Alstom; Schneider Electric; Siemens; Esri; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Trimble Inc.; TechnipFMC plc; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; ORBCOMM; Weatherford; Baker Hughes; Honeywell; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; John Wood Group PLC; Metso Corporation among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Pipeline Transportation report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Pipeline Transportation market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Pipeline Transportation market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Pipeline Transportation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Pipeline Transportation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Pipeline Transportation market.

