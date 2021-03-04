Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2020 to 2025

The Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Research Report 2020-2025, offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Phase Change Material (PCM) industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Phase Change Material (PCM) market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Phase Change Material (PCM) Market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Phase Change Material (PCM) market will register a 12.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1297 million by 2025, from $ 805.3 million in 2019.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Phase Change Material (PCM) Market 2021:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/88487/global-phase-change-material-pcm-market-growth-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=P19

Top Companies: Henkel AG & Company, Cryopak, Honeywell, Sasol Germany GmbH, Microtek Laboratories Inc, Croda International, Laird PLC, DuPont and Dow, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Parker, SGL Carbon, PLUSS Advanced Technologies, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc, Outlast Technologies, Rubitherm Technologies GmbH, and Other.

Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market on the basis of Types are:

Organic

Inorganic

Bio-based

Organic PCM represented the largest share about 67% of the worldwide Phase Change Material market, and was used widely in many fields.

On the basis of Application, the Global Phase Change Material (PCM) Market is segmented into:

Building & Construction

Refrigeration & Logistics

Textile

Electronics

Others

Building & Construction remained the largest application field, followed by Refrigeration & Logistics and Electronics.

Regional Analysis for Phase Change Material (PCM) Market:

–North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report –

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/88487/global-phase-change-material-pcm-market-growth-2020-2025?Mode=P19

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Phase Change Material (PCM) Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Phase Change Material (PCM) Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

Market Intelligence Data provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Intelligence Data provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) | Market Intelligence Data

Phone: +1 (704) 266-3234

[email protected]