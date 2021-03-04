Pet Insurance Market Survey Report by Clinical Expert and Forecast till 2021 – 2025; Anicom Holdings Inc, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

The Pet Insurance Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Pet Insurance report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Pet Insurance report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Pet Insurance market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 8.1%, during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Pet Insurance Market: Anicom Holdings Inc, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC, Figo Pet Insurance LLC., Hartville Group, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC, Hollard, Oneplan, Petfirst Healthcare LLC, Petplan, The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends

Chronic Conditions Shows Lucrative Growth Opportunity in the Global Pet Insurance Market

Over the past years, there has been a significant rise in the prevalence of diabetes and obesity in pet animals. Hence, the major factor driving growth of the chronic condition segment is the increase in prevalence of diabetes in pet animals. Insulin therapy is required for the treatment of Type-1 diabetes mellitus, which is insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus. Those dogs and cats suffering from diabetes mellitus typically require two daily insulin injections, along with dietary modification. The main treatment for regulating blood glucose is giving insulin by injection.

The three common types of insulin that pets use, when they are diagnosed with diabetes are, short acting (regular crystalline insulin), intermediate acting (lente insulin), and long acting (ultralente insulin). Many such therapies are covered under the pet insurance policies, across the world.

North America Dominates the Global Pet Insurance Market

In the North American region, the United States accounted for the largest market share. The rising dog adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure are the factors, owing to which, the United States is expected to retain its significant market share. In addition, the rise in prevalence of many diverse canine diseases have been identified as the major driving factor for the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the 13 years, from 2004 through 2016, seven new germs, spreading through the bite of an infected tick, were discovered in the United States alone. These germs are also able to infect people alongside dogs and cause zoonotic diseases.

Similarly, the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) estimated 40% to 50% of dogs to be overweight and 25% of dogs to be obese in 2017. In 2016, the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) classified 54% of dogs as overweight or obese in the United States.

The data published by the American Pet Products Association, in 2018, stated that the total pet healthcare expenditure is estimated to be USD 72.13 billion by the end of the year, while the expenditure in 2017 was USD 69.51 billion.

