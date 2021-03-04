Pediatric Ultrasound Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2017 – 2025

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market: Overview

Pediatric ultrasound is a safe, noninvasive test that uses high frequency sound waves to generate precise images of the blood vessels and internal organs of children’s abdomen. Ultrasound does not use involve radiation, is painless, and is particularly useful for evaluating pelvic, abdominal, or scrotal pain in children. It is carried out to obtain a complete view of congenital as well as acquired diseases in children.

As per statistics of Center for Disease Control and Prevention, blunt trauma is the leading cause of death and disability among children in the U.S. Due to the increased risk of radiation-induced scanning such as computed tomography, the use of abdominal ultrasound for blunt abdominal trauma among children has increased.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market: Key Trends

The pediatric ultrasound market is developing mainly due to technological advancements such as 3D and 4d imaging for ultrasound systems, increased prevalence of pediatric diseases that need imaging for diagnostic purposes, increasing awareness about early diagnosis. Additionally, vast untapped opportunities in developing and less-developed countries are also expected to fuel the market’s growth over the next few years.

Conversely, lack of skilled personnel for operating imaging devices and carrying out imaging on children is restraining the growth of the pediatric ultrasound market. The limitations of ultrasound diagnostics is also hindering the growth of this market to some extent.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market: Market Potential

The scope of ultrasound for diagnostics is more than for abdominal areas of the body. In a recent industry development, high intensity ultrasound was utilized for collapsed intervertebral discs, which would otherwise need invasive surgery.

Developed at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at Oxford University, the technology allows ultrasound to be targeted at a precise point on the spine. High-intensity focused ultrasound is being considered as the probable new approach for the treatment of chronic back pain that overcomes the limitations of predecessor techniques such as partial disc replacement. High-intensity focused ultrasound involves liquefying the core of the disc, which is advantageous over partial disc replacement that has chances of leaking of the implant through the wall of the disc.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market: Regional Outlook

The global pediatric ultrasound market can be analyzed with respect to the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific contributed the highest revenue to the overall market in the recent past and is expected to be the fastest growing region over the fastest period. In this region, healthcare reforms for wider reach, high incidence of pediatric cardiac diseases, and unmet healthcare needs in developing countries such as China and India are favoring the growth of this market. Europe is expected to be the second-largest regional market as pediatric; while the region is matured for the use of ultrasound devices for pediatric cardiology, the use of technologically advanced devices is at a nascent stage, which is expected to bode well for the market’s growth.

Global Pediatric Ultrasound Market: Competitive Landscape

The top players operating in the global pediatric ultrasound market are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Esaote SpA, Hitachi Ltd., and Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Key players in this market are focused on the development of advanced products to stay competitive in the pediatric ultrasound market. For instance, the increasing demand for compact handheld devices has compelled top players to focus on niche product segments to reap sustainable returns.

