Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The oral anti-diabetes drugs market is estimated to be more than USD 39.2 billion in 2019, and it is growing because of the rise in the Type 2 diabetes population. The significant growth in the market can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of programs initiated by various health organizations related to health awareness. In 2019, it was estimated that out of 511 million people suffering from diabetes, 31.3% were undiagnosed. In 2019, diabetes was the cause of 4.2 million deaths per year, making it the eighth leading cause of death, worldwide. The diabetic condition, on the whole, doubles the risk of death. Currently, about 10% of all diabetes cases are Type-1 and the remaining are of Type-2. Thus, the rise in the prevalence of type-2 diabetes worldwide is likely to create a vast demand for diabetes drugs.

Top Companies in the Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market: Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals), Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck And Co., Takeda, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer

Market Overview:

DPP-4 Inhibitors Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

The Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors segment of the oral anti-diabetes drug market was valued at more than USD 7 million in 2019, and it is expected to record a CAGR lesser than 4% during the forecast period (2019-2025). DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are gaining momentum in the market because the products do not seem to have any effect on primary adverse cardiovascular outcomes and risk for heart failure. Besides, they can be used both as a combination therapy with insulin, sulphonylureas, and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 drugs and as a monotherapy, thus, making it a widely used class of drugs. During the forecast period, the DPP-4 inhibitors segment is expected to witness constant growth rate, due to the introduction of new drugs that have improved efficacy, like glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) and sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors. The segment is still expected to maintain the largest market share among all oral anti-diabetes drugs market segments.

Asia-Pacific leading the Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market



Currently, North America holds the major share in the oral anti-diabetes drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of diabetes in this region, which caused consequent adverse health and economic consequences. The rates of newly diagnosed cases of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are increasing among the youth in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, China and India, around 123.6 million people and 76.79 million people, respectively, are living with diagnosed diabetes. Moreover, an increase in the launch of new drugs with improved efficacy and high reimbursement for medicines is expected to have a positive impact on the oral anti-diabetes drug market. The increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetes and the increasing healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific countries are an indication of the increasing usage of oral anti-diabetes drugs.

Competitive Landscape

The oral anti-diabetes drug market is consolidated, with few major manufacturers having a global market presence, while the remaining manufacturers are confined to the other local or regional markets. Companies are focusing on innovations in diabetes drugs. For instance, Oramed is performing research on the new molecule ORMD-0801, which is the first oral insulin capsule that has the most convenient and safest way to deliver insulin therapy. This drug is expected to be a game-changer in the insulin and oral anti-diabetes drugs markets.

