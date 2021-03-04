Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Astellas Pharma Inc

The report titled “Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The oral anti-diabetes drugs market is estimated to be more than USD 39.2 billion in 2019, and it is growing because of the rise in the

Top Companies in the Global Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market: –Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals), Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck And Co., Takeda, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer

Market Overview:

The significant growth in the market can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of programs initiated by various health organizations related to health awareness. In 2019, it was estimated that out of 511 million people suffering from diabetes, 31.3% were undiagnosed. In 2019, diabetes was the cause of 4.2 million deaths per year, making it the eighth leading cause of death, worldwide. The diabetic condition, on the whole, doubles the risk of death. Currently, about 10% of all diabetes cases are Type-1 and the remaining are of Type-2. Thus, the rise in the prevalence of type-2 diabetes worldwide is likely to create a vast demand for diabetes drugs.

Key Market Trends

DPP-4 Inhibitors Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

The Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors segment of the oral anti-diabetes drug market was valued at more than USD 7 million in 2019, and it is expected to record a CAGR lesser than 4% during the forecast period (2019-2025). DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are gaining momentum in the market because the products do not seem to have any effect on primary adverse cardiovascular outcomes and risk for heart failure. Besides, they can be used both as a combination therapy with insulin, sulphonylureas, and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 drugs and as a monotherapy, thus, making it a widely used class of drugs. During the forecast period, the DPP-4 inhibitors segment is expected to witness constant growth rate, due to the introduction of new drugs that have improved efficacy, like glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) and sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors. The segment is still expected to maintain the largest market share among all oral anti-diabetes drugs market segments.

Asia-Pacific leading the Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market

Currently, North America holds the major share in the oral anti-diabetes drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of diabetes in this region, which caused consequent adverse health and economic consequences. The rates of newly diagnosed cases of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are increasing among the youth in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2019, China and India, around 123.6 million people and 76.79 million people, respectively, are living with diagnosed diabetes. Moreover, an increase in the launch of new drugs with improved efficacy and high reimbursement for medicines is expected to have a positive impact on the oral anti-diabetes drug market. The increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetes and the increasing healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific countries are an indication of the increasing usage of oral anti-diabetes drugs.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

