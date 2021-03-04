Optical Imaging Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Key Players, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis, Business Opportunities and Challenges

Global Optical Imaging Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The global optical imaging market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.8%.during the forecast period.

Based on technique, the optical imaging market is broadly categorized into optical coherence tomography (OCT), hyperspectral imaging (HIS), near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), and photoacoustic tomography (PAT). The OCT technique commanded the largest share of the global optical imaging market; this segment will continue to dominate the global optical imaging market by 2026.

Based on products, the optical imaging market is divided into imaging systems, cameras, software, lenses, illumination systems, and others. The imaging systems segment dominated the optical imaging market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its wide applications in ophthalmology and rising adoption in medical diagnostics & clinical research.

Based on application, the optical imaging market is divided into pathological imaging and intraoperative imaging. The pathological imaging segment dominated the optical imaging market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high-resolution imaging capabilities of optical imaging technologies, its non-invasive nature, and the increasing use of optical imaging in clinical applications.

“North America dominated the Optical imaging market in 2019”

North America dominated the optical imaging market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America’s large share in the global market is attributed to factors such as increasing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, the need for reducing healthcare costs, and well-established government payers.

#Key Players- Abbott Laboratories Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Topcon Corporation, Canon Inc, Perkinelmer, Inc, Agfa-Gevaert N.V. and more.

