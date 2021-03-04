Open System MRI Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Clinical Review Outlook – 2025; GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare

The Open System MRI Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Open System MRI report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Open System MRI report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Open System MRI Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Open System MRI Market: GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, ESAOTE SA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Application in Neurology is Expected to Dominate the market

MRI is the best tool for diagnostic imaging and neuroscience research. It provides morphological images with the highest spatial resolution and unmatched soft tissue contrast, as well as the unique functional information of the central nervous system (CNS). 97% of MRI sites perform the brain examinations and 1 in 4 MRI scans is of the brain, making it one of the most commonly performed exams in neurology.

The neurological uses of MRI systems include the diagnosis of brain and spinal cord tumors, infection and vascular irregularities, which may lead to stroke. MRI can also detect the disorders, along with performing the monitoring of degenerative disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, and it can even document brain injury from trauma.

According to The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), worldwide, in 2016, there were approximately 27 million new cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 369 per 100,000, which represents a 3.6% increase from 1990. In the same year, prevalence was 55.5 million individuals, representing an 8.4% increase from 1990.

Hence, the increase prevalence of TBI have resulted in increased demand for diagnostic imaging equipment like open MRI and hence this factor is expected for the market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Open System MRI Market

North America currently dominates the open system MRI market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the well-established healthcare system of the United States and the initiatives that are being carried out by the various organizations, along with the government to promote the disease diagnosis. Siemens and Philips are the leading companies in the United States.

The average MRI scanning cost ranges between USD 650 to USD 950 based on dye being used or not. With that, the United States has the largest market share in North America, and is also expected to record a high CAGR over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Open System MRI Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

