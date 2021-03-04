Online to Offline Commerce Market 2021 to 2026 Technology Advancements and Research- Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb, Ctrip, Suning.com, Meituan Dianping, 58.com, Tuniu Corporation, Fang Holdings Limited, Leju Holding Limited

“Global Online to Offline Commerce Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”

The New report includes a detailed study of Global Online to Offline Commerce Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Online to Offline Commerce Market. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

In 2018, the global Online to Offline Commerce market size was 119200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 297100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2025.

O2O (online to offline) refers to a new-type e-commerce model in which through the websites in the online shopping malls or their own websites, the merchants show the information of products and services to customers; meanwhile, through QR code, APP or location based service (LBS), customers login the online stores or filter the online products and services and then make the order and pay the bills, but they validate and experience the consumptions offline. This model not only meets the personalized demand of customers, but also helps the merchants to propagate their information of products and services faster, farther and wider.

Top Key Players in the Market:

Booking Holdings, Expedia, Uber, Didi Chuxing, Airbnb, Ctrip, Suning.com, Meituan Dianping, 58.com, Tuniu Corporation, Fang Holdings Limited, Leju Holding Limited, Alibaba Health, Ping An Good Doctor, Grab Holdings, eHi Auto Services Limited

This research report categorizes the global Online to Offline Commerce market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Online to Offline Commerce market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Growth of the online travel market is driven by the increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income of people in emerging markets, and ease of comparing a variety of travel options online. Market players are introducing innovative travel and vacation package deals to assist travelers in making sound travel decisions as per their spending capability, such as affordable packages for international destination, discounts on car rentals and cash back on international flights.

Market Segment by Type:

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Business Circle Platform

Market Segmentation by Application:

Travel & Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online to Offline Commerce are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

