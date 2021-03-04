North America Power Market 2021 Precise Outlook – General Electric Company, Novi Energy LLC, Abengoa SA

The report titled “North America Power Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The North America Power market is expected to register a CAGR of around 2%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global North America Power Market: –General Electric Company, Novi Energy LLC, Abengoa SA, Techint Group, Toshiba Corp., Oersted AS, Allete Inc., Bechtel Corporation, NuScale Power LLC

Industry News and Developments:

– Conventional thermal power, due to its capacity of generating higher volume energy and efficiency than other sources, held a significant market in 2018 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

– The guidelines for decreasing carbon footprint by countries, such as the United States and Canada, boosted the installation of renewable plants in North America. This factor is expected to create several opportunities for the North American power market in the future.

– The United States, due to its increasing energy consumption, is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Increasing industrialization and urbanization in countries, such as Mexico, is expected to drive the North American power market. However, the upgradation of these power plants is difficult, owing to political disturbances and cost-related issues. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the North American power market.

Key Market Trends

Conventional Thermal to Dominate the Market

– Conventional thermal power is generated through various sources, such as coal, natural gas, and oil. In 2018, about 50% of the electricity generated in North America was from conventional thermal power.

– Out of the various sources of generating conventional thermal power, the majority of energy came from natural gas, in 2018. Natural gas contributed approximately 56% to the conventional thermal power electricity generation.

– In 2019, the construction of Charles City combined cycle power project started, it is a 1060-megawatts (MW) gas-fired power plant developed by independent power producer C4GT in Charles City County, Virginia, United States. Commercial operations for the project are expected to begin by the third quarter of 2022.

The United States to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, the total electricity generation from the power sector in the United States was 4460.8 terawatts-hour (TWh). The United States, in 2018, generated 80% of the total electricity of North America.

– In 2018, the United States generated 4460.8 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity, which was higher than what it produced in 2017 (4302.5 terawatt-hour).

– The cumulative distributed wind capacity installed from 2003 to 2018 reached 1,127 megawatts (MW) from more than 83,000 wind turbines across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, and Guam. In 2018, 12 states added 50.5 megawatts (MW) of new distributed wind capacity, representing 2,684 units of wind turbines.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global North America Power market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

North America Power Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

