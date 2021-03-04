North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in its latest report titled, “North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North America oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.9% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market:

National-Oilwell Varco Inc., ILJIN Steel Co., Nippon Steel Corporation, TMK PAO, and Tenaris SA.

Market Overview:

Factors such as increased investment in the upstream sector have resulted in an increased number of rig charter activities and in the number of wells drilled and in production, resulting in greater demand for OCTG in the region. Moreover, the widespread development of oil & gas fields in the region both onshore and offshore is likely to provide huge business for the OCTG market during the forecast period. However, volatile crude oil prices and increased import duty in the United States are expected to restrain the growth of the market in North America.

– The premium-grade OCTG products are likely to dominate the market on account of increasing focus on the development of deepwater and offshore reserves, like the Gulf of Mexico. The requirement of premium grade OCTG products is higher in harsher and challenging upstream operation.

– Liberalization of the oil and gas industry in Canada and Gulf of Mexico to increase the foreign investment and thereby helping the oil and gas industry to grow is likely to provide an opportunity for the OCTG market in the region.

– The United States was the largest crude oil producers in the world, as of 2019. During the past decade, the shale drilling regions of the United States have expanded the use of horizontal and directional drilling activities, further driving the OCTG market in the country.

United States to Dominate the Market

– United States is expected to be the largest market for OCTG products in the region during the forecast period. The widespread development of oil & gas fields in the region both onshore and offshore is likely to provide huge business opportunities for companies operating OCTG business in the forecast period

– In the United States, during the past decade, the shale drilling regions of the United States have expanded the use of horizontal and directional drilling activities, adding thousands of feet in the lateral run to what previously had been vertical-only drill strings.

– Horizontal laterals, which can be of 5,000 feet or more in length, have resulted in a significant increase in the number of tons of tubular products used per well. So, an increase in horizontal drilling activities in the shale play area is expected to drive the OCTG market during the forecast period.

– Moreover, increased lateral lengths and greater drilling complexity are expected to further increase the requirement for OCTG consumption per rig per month in the United States.

