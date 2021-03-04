North America Nuclear Reactor Construction Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC (Toshiba)

The report titled “North America Nuclear Reactor Construction Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The North America Nuclear Reactor Construction market is expected to register a CAGR of around 10%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global North America Nuclear Reactor Construction Market: –Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC (Toshiba), GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Electricite de France SA (EDF)

Industry News and Developments:

– The pressurized water reactor has dominated the market in recent years and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, owing to factors like low cost operating reactor, as both the coolant and the moderator used in the reactor is light water and relatively higher controllable and safer nature of the reactor.

– The increase in electricity demand in the region is expected to provide an excellent opportunity for the Asia-Pacific nuclear reactor construction market in the forecast period.

– United States is expected to dominate the market, over rising concerns over pollution from energy plants based on coal and rising electricity demand. The country is the largest electricity generator from nuclear power plants in the region and produced 849.6 TWh of electricity from its nuclear power plants.

Market Overview:

Factors such as a large number of reactors with age exceeding 30 years and shift of energy generation from oil and gas towards nuclear energy are expected to be major drivers driving the market. Also, advancement in technology, leading to an increase in efficiency and reliability of modern nuclear power plants, has been a significant factor for the growth of the North America nuclear reactor construction market. However, renewable sources of energy making nuclear power uneconomical has somewhat hampered the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Pressurized Water Reactor to dominate the Market

– The pressurized water reactor nuclear reactor sector has dominated the market in the past and is expected to do so in the forecast period too. The reactor is the most popular form of the nuclear reactor due to its higher control and safety compared to other forms of reactors.

– PWR has some advantages over other reactors that make it the most used nuclear reactor in the globe. PWR reactors are low cost operating reactor, as both the coolant and the moderator used in the reactor is light water, which is cheaper than other kinds of coolant, like heavy water.

– With less fissile material in the core reactor, chances of additional fission reaction reduce, that makes the reactors to have only the required temperature and reduce the chances of facing any kind of unfavorable conditions, thus making the reactor safer and controllable. Lastly, PWR has separate loops for water and nuclear reaction. This reduces the chances of water contamination with radioactive material.

– United States have the maximum number of pressurized water reactor at 64 with a combined capacity of 64.75 GWe.

United States to Dominate the Market

– The United States has dominated the nuclear reactor construction market in 2018 in the region and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years as well. The country has been very active in the sector in recent years in a bid to reduce dependence on coal-based power plants. In 2018 the United States produced over 27% of its electricity from coal.

– The United States is building two new Westinghouse AP1000 reactors at Vogtle in Georgia, which are scheduled to start operating in November 2021 and November 2022, respectively. Additionally, some small modular reactor (SMR) demonstration units are planned in the 2020s. NuScale Power’s reactor is the world’s first and only SMR to undergo design certification review by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

– Moreover, in July 2019, the Nuclear Energy Renewal Act was introduced in the Senate. The NERA directs the Secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE) to establish and enhance programmes to help reduce the operation and maintenance costs of United States nuclear power plants, expand advanced modelling and simulation tools, and bolster research and development.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global North America Nuclear Reactor Construction market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

North America Nuclear Reactor Construction Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

