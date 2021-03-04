North America Maize Seed Treatment Market Growth by Top Key Players – BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Adama Agricultural Solutions, UPL Limited

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the North America Maize Seed Treatment market in its latest report titled, “North America Maize Seed Treatment Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North America Corn/Maize seed treatment market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the North America Maize Seed Treatment Market: BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Adama Agricultural Solutions, UPL Limited, and Bayer Crop Science, among others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Seed Replacement Rate Leading to Boom in the Commercial Segment

North America has been witnessing a sustained demand for seed treatment and is among the fastest-growing global market. Commercial maize hybrids are increasingly becoming popular across the world and traditionally, North America has been cultivating commercial maize hybrids, for the last two decades. An increase in the number of seed companies selling maize hybrids has also supported the market for commercial applications of maize seed treatment products. The next frontier of hybridization and increased seed replacement rates is projected in the region, where the metrics related to these are expected to increase at a robust pace over the forecast period. There has been increased investment in developing new products in North America. Bayer CropScience US introduced a new biological corn seed treatment, named Poncho VOTiVO 2.0 in 2018, and it will be available through seed partners, like Becks Hybrids. In 2017, Monsanto added a new microbial seed treatment called Acceleron B-300 SAT to all its new corn hybrids.

Canada Dominated the Seed Treatment Market

In Canada, the PMRA administers the Pest Control Products Act (PCPA) which regulates all pest control products. Growing awareness among farmers over the use of seed treatment has resulted in support from the government. Various regulations and government agencies are encouraging the use of seed treatments. The Food and Drugs Act (FDA) prohibits the sale and distribution of contaminated and adulterated food. In the case of agricultural chemicals, whenever the residue exceeds the prescribed maximum residue limit (MRL). According to USDA, seeds treated with seed treatment chemicals increase the marketability of seeds and help companies to expand in new markets. Therefore, it is mandatory by USDA to treat all commercially available seeds before selling them on a commercial scale. In addition, neonic seed treatments have a harmful impact on the environment, especially bees, which led to the introduction of regulatory restrictions on neonics in North America. Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Canadian Seed Growers Association (CSGA), Canadian Seed Institute (CSI), Registered Seed Establishments (RSE’s), Authorized Seed Crop Inspection Services (ASCIS) and Licensed Seed Crop Inspectors (LSCI) are some of the major actors with regulatory authorities.

