North America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario- Thales Group, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc

The report North America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North America In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The North America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Thales Group, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., ViaSat, Inc., Safran SA, Lufthansa Systems, Burrana, Inmarsat Global Limited, Stellar Entertainment Group among others.

Scope of the Report:

– The increasing demand of IFEC systems is mainly due to the growth in air passenger traffic and the efforts of the airlines to enhance the onboard passenger experience.

– North America has some of the largest airlines in the world. The increasing investments of the airlines for the integration of advanced IFEC systems to enable uninterrupted content services even to the personal devices of the passengers is also resulting in the growth in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Connectivity Segment Dominates the Market



Currently, the connectivity segment has the largest share in the market. The segment is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for high-speed connectivity which is propelling the airlines to cater to the demand by awarding several procurement contracts to the inflight connectivity providers. In North America, FSCs are constantly upgrading their existing connectivity hardware to provide faster and reliable connectivity. Correspondingly, players in the market are launching, new products to attract the airlines in the region. For instance, in April 2019, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. announced Canadian North Airlines as the launch customer for the companys new product, Airconnect Go. Airconnect Go is a portable wireless IFEC solution. A single Airconnect Go system can provide wireless connectivity for streaming, to over 50 users concurrently. Such developments will bolster the market prospects for the connectivity segment in the North American region during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: North America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, North America Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automotive Actuators industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

