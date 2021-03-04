North America Healthcare Analytics Market 2021 Business Scenario –3M Company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation

The report titled “North America Healthcare Analytics Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The North America Healthcare Analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of around 22.6%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global North America Healthcare Analytics Market: –3M Company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Information Builders Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Mckesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Sas Institute Inc., Scio Health Analytics

Market Overview:

– Federal healthcare mandates, quick return of investments, big data emergence, and digitalization of world commerce supplement the market growth whereas lack of patient data security, functional gap between payers and providers, and lack of reimbursement can hamper the market growth.

– Many federal policies, programs, and actions are being initiated by the governments of the North American region, to experience progress in healthcare services. For example, within the United States, the federal government has been encouraging the use of healthcare data through various policies and initiatives. Affordable Care Act (ACA), the most important healthcare legislation in the United States, authorized the Department of Health and Human Services to release data that promote transparency in the markets for healthcare and medical insurance.

Key Market Trends

The Predictive Analytics Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the North America Healthcare Analytics Market

Predictive analytics, along with machine learning, is rapidly becoming one of the most discussed topics in healthcare analytics. Machine learning is a well-studied field, with a long history of success in many industries. The use of predictive analytics in healthcare can jumpstart the healthcare analytics market by improving chronic disease management, patient care, hospital administration, and supply chain efficiencies. In the healthcare industry, the prediction is most useful when the predicted knowledge can be converted into action. As per the Health Research Institute (HRI) 2019 survey report, estimated that the yearly costs to treat patients was increased by 5.7% in 2019 compared to 2018. Additionally, there is an increasing trend to utilize the available historical and real-time data, which is leading to higher adoption of predictive analytics in the health industry.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global North America Healthcare Analytics market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

North America Healthcare Analytics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

