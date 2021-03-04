North America Digital X-ray Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2025; Carestream Health Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, GE Healthcare

The North America Digital X-ray Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The North America Digital X-ray report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The North America Digital X-ray report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North America Digital X-ray Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Digital X-ray Market: Carestream Health Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison, and others.

North America Digital X-ray Market Overview:

The development in radiology since the past two decades has transformed the way x-ray imaging is being conducted. The major advantages of digital imaging are cost effectiveness and easy to access. The hospitals are able to cut the cost by lowering the film price, reducing the requirement of storage space, and decreasing the number of people required to run the services and archive sections.

The images are instantly available for distribution to the clinical services without the time and physical effort needed to retrieve film packets and reviewing previous imaging on a patient is much easier. Digital X-rays expose approximately 70% to 80% less radiation than conventional X-rays. This is hugely beneficial for the long-term health of patients, especially pregnant women or patients, who are already suffering from illness, thus ensuring safety. With the help of digital X-rays, dentists are now able to easily recognize oral issues, which is leading to a declining need for an invasive investigation at the diagnosis stage.

Digital X-rays have no processing time, hence the results are immediately available for viewing. However, traditional radiography requires a film to be processed, therefore have to return for a follow-up appointment. Superior imaging capabilities of digital X-ray make diagnosis quicker and easier for dentists, resulting in early detection among patients. Additionally, digital radiography safely stores patient X-rays, resulting in no loss from the holders. All the aforementioned factors are currently augmenting the growth of the digital X-ray devices market.

Key Market Trends

Application in Oncology is Expected to Cover a Large Share of the Market

An X-ray uses electromagnetic radiation to create images. The image is recorded on a film, called a radiograph. The images appear light or dark, depending on the absorption rates of the various tissues. For example, dense materials, such as bone, show up white on a film, while fat and muscle may appear in varying shades of gray. It is quick and painless process. In low doses, X-rays may be used to capture images of structures inside the body to detect and stage a tumor.

As per a 2015 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of new cancer cases was about 1.5 million per year in 2010 and is expected to rise to 1.9 million per year by 2020 in the United States. As the number of cancer patients increase, the applciation of digital X-ray in the United States is expected to increase.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The North America Digital X-ray Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

