North America Clinical Nutrition Market Production, Growth and Demand Analysis 2021-2025

The report North America Clinical Nutrition Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape.

The North America Clinical Nutrition market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Nutrition), B. Braun Melsungen AG, BASF SE, Baxter, Nestle SA, Danone Nutricia, Fresenius Kabi, Perrigo Company PLC among others.

Scope of the Report:

The Clinical Nutrition Market in North America is well-established, owing to multiple factors contributing to its overall growth. Some of the primary factors include a large geriatric population base, the growing burden of chronic diseases, and increased awareness in the society regarding clinical nutrition.

Recent years have observed high focus by the companies and hospitals, toward health and wellness, aging, and disease prevention. For a number of chronic diseases, such as coronary artery disease, ischemic stroke, diabetes, and few cancer indications, preventive medical nutrition is effective and steadily being adopted by hospitals and clinics in North America.

Key Market Trends:

Application in Malnutrition is Estimated to Witness Healthy Growth Over the Forecast Period

Medical nutrition therapy (MNT) is important in preventing diabetes, managing existing diabetes, and preventing, or at least slowing, the rate of development of diabetes complications. It is, therefore, important at all levels of diabetes prevention. MNT is also an integral component of diabetes self-management education. MNT plays a role in all three levels of diabetes-related prevention targeted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Moreover, the demand for these therapies has increased due to increasing prevalence of diabetes in North American countries. For instance, as per a report by the International Diabetes Federation 2019 report, there were 48 million diabetes cases in North America and Caribbean in 2019, which is expected to increase to 56 million by 2030. This is expected to increase the demand for medical nutrition therapy for diabetes as well, which will boost the market growth.

