North America C-Arms Market Demand, Clinical Developments Analysis and Outlook – 2025; Villa Sistemi Medicali, Stephanix, MS Westfalia, Technix

The North America C-Arms Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The North America C-Arms report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The North America C-Arms report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North America C-Arms Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America C-Arms Market: Villa Sistemi Medicali, Stephanix, MS Westfalia, Technix, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Brainlab, PrimaX International, Hologic, Allengers Medical Systems, Eurocolumbus, ADANI, AADCO Medical, US Healthcare Solutions, IBIS, Kiran Medical Systems, NOVAmedtek, Medonica, Intermedical, SIMAD, GEMSS Medical Systems, and others.

North America C-Arms Market Overview:

Imaging systems are becoming an essential technology and are present in nearly all well-equipped hospitals. Specialists in fields, such as surgery, orthopedics, traumatology, vascular surgery, and cardiology use C-arms for intraoperative imaging. These devices provide high-resolution X-ray images in real-time, which helps physicians to monitor progress at any point during the operation and immediately make necessary corrections. As a result, treatment results are better and the patients recovery is also faster. C-arms are thus currently being used in several areas of medicine and their applications are expected to increase over time. Hence all these factors are driving the growth of C-arms market.

Key Market Trends

C-Arm Application in Cardiology is Expected to Cover a Large Share of the Market

As per a 2017 report by Center for Disease Control and Prevention, number of deaths due to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in United States was 567,614 in 2010, which increased to 596,872 in 2015 and is expected to increase to more than 620,000 by 2020.

C-arm computed tomography in cardiac imaging offers the potential for three-dimensional imaging of the cardiac anatomy within the interventional environment. This detailed view is necessary to support complex interventional strategies, such as transcutaneous valve replacement, interventional therapy of atrial fibrillation, implantation of biventricular pacemakers and assessment of myocardial perfusion. Portable C-arm imaging systems is also proving to be a reliable and cost-effective diagnostic coronary angiography service. Hence as the incidence and mortality due to CVDs increase in the United States, the demand for C-arm imaging equipment is expected to increase as well. Hence all these factors are expected to drive the overall market growth.

