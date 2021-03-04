Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Nonylphenol Ethoxylate market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Nonylphenol Ethoxylate market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Nonylphenol Ethoxylate investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market:

Akzonobel N.V., Clariant AG (OTCMKTS: CLZNY), The DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN), Stepan Company, India Glycols, Sabic, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Solvay, PCC Exol SA

The market for nonylphenol ethoxylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 2% globally during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Growing demand for industrial cleaning agents along with other drivers are driving the market. On the flip side, stringent environmental conditions coupled with unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the market growth.

The Nonylphenol ethoxylate market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for industrial cleaning agents. Asia-Pacific region dominates the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Market Insights

Growing Demand for the Industrial Cleaning Agents

– Nonylphenol ethoxylate is low foaming non-ionic detergent and has excellent properties such as wetting, dispersants, solubilizers, and emulsifiers.

– European Union has banned the use of nonylphenol ethoxylates in the laundry as the breakdown into the environment to nonylphenols which are toxic to aquatic and human life. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has set guidelines and allows certain concentration limits for nonylphenol ethoxylates in their products. These decisions might hinder the growth of nonylphenol ethoxylates during the forecast period.

– However, because of the excellent cleaning properties they are used in various industrial and laundry cleaning agents and are expected to drive the market for nonylphenol ethoxylates during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for nonylphenol ethoxylate during the forecast period due to an increase in demand from countries like China and India.

– Nonylphenol ethoxylate offers excellent wetting, low- foaming, and superior cleaning properties and is suitable for all industrial and institutional cleaning activities.

– As per the Indian government, with the launch of the Make in India program, India is expected to become the fifth largest manufacturing country by the end of 2020 and is aiming to achieve a GDP share of about 25%. Whereas Chinas industrial sector is the largest in the world and contributes about 39% of the country’s GDP. The growing industries in India and China are expected to drive the market.

– Moreover, in agriculture, nonylphenol ethoxylate is used in the production of various agrochemicals. In India, agriculture has about a 14% share of the total GDP, with the government initiates, and various schemes to promote agriculture are expected to drive the market.

– As per the Ministry of Textiles annual report 2018-19, India’s textile industry contributes to 7% of industry output in value terms, 2% of Indias GDP, and 15% of the country’s export earnings. Furthermore, Chinas National Development and Reform Commission, stated that domestic sales of apparel and knitwear stood in China is around USD 172.4 billion for the first 11 months of 2019, which increased by 3 percent year-on-year.

Regions Are covered By Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

