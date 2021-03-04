Nonstick Cookware Market Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2027

Global Nonstick Cookware Market: Snapshot

Non-stick cookware, are utensils with a surface engineered to reduce the risk of food items to stick to it. Non-stick cookware is a common application of non-stick coating, where the non-stick coating allows food to brown deprived of sticking to the pan. Non-stick is frequently used to mention to surfaces coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), a famous brand of which is “Teflon.” In the twenty-first century additional coatings have been marketed as non-stick, such as Teflon coated, Anodized Aluminum coated, Ceramic Coating, enameled iron coated, and others.

Use of Polytetrafluoroethylene Helps In Faster Cooking Which Drives The Product Demand

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a solid, strong, waxy, flameproof synthetic resin created by the polymerization of tetrafluoroethylene. PTFE decreases friction, energy consumption of appliances. PTFE (Teflon) is used in coating non-stick cookware, as it is hydrophobic and has a fairly high heat resistance. These factors are expected to boost the sales of nonstick cookware in coming years. The better the quality of the materials used, the lesser the chances of the coating peeling off. The better quality helps in keeping the non-stick property of the cookware intact. In order to make anodized aluminum coated cookware, the aluminum is subjected to very high voltage and lower temperature in an electrolytic solution where aluminum is used as an Anode. This results in a hard and durable coating. In enamel coating, the substrate used for the cookware is coated with a porcelain material by firing the porcelain in powdered form on the substrate’s surface at a high temperatures which fuses into a smooth and durable coating on the surface. In seasoned cookware, the surface is coated with a very thin layer of oil and the oil is polymerized to the surface with the usage of high heat for a particular time period.

The global Non-stick cookware market was valued at US$ 19.6 Bn in 2018 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027, reaching a value of US$ 28.1 Bn in 2027.

In terms of Distribution Channel, Online Segment Accounted For Higher CAGR

In terms of distribution channel, global nonstick cookware market is bifurcated into online and offline segment. Purchases are expanding their business globally through online channels also, individual are adopting online purchasing option due to lack of time. As a result, online segment is the faster growing segment during the forecast period. There are various types of non-stick cookware and they are coated with different coating such as Teflon coated, anodized aluminum coated, ceramic cookware, enameled iron coated and others

Asia Pacific Market to Witness Promising Growth in Coming Years

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Europe led the Non-stick cookware market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a good pace throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The primary drivers for the growth of Non-stick cookware market in North America region are demand for safe and innovative cookware. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience promising growth in the Non-stick cookware market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to high demand for innovative cookware and developing lifestyle of people living in urban areas. Europe and Middle East and Africa region are expected to grow at a significant rate of 3.6% and 1.2% in coming years.

Key players operating in the market are

Berndes

Scanpan

Le Creuset

Circulon

Calphalon (Newell Brands LLC)

Moneta Cookware

Gibson Brands, Inc.

Farberware Licensing Company, LLC

Anolon

Cuisinart

T-fal, and All-Clad

NeoFlam

TTK Prestige limited

Tramontina

Regal Ware, Inc.

PT Maspion

NuWave LLC

Meyer Corporation

Group SEB

Denby Pottery

Bradshaw International, Inc.

Conair Corporation & Hawkins Cookers Limited.

