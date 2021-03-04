Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market 2021 Analysis by Leading Key Players – Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics investments from 2019 till 2024.

The next-generation sequencing informatics market was valued at USD 1,263.50 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3,210.56 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 16.92%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, and Illumina Inc., among others.

Scope of the Report

The major factors driving the growth of next-generation sequencing informatics market studied are the increasing clinical applications of next-generation sequencing (NGS), technological advancements in NGS informatics tools, growing preference toward personalized medicines and early disease diagnosis, and increasing demand for NGS services and investments by key players.

Key Market Trends

Genetic Screening Segment, by Application, is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth Rate in the Market

There are several companies in the market that provide NGS services for a range of genetic disorders and screening of DNA, RNA, and specialized samples like T-cells and B-cells, such as MedGenome. In the files of clinical medical genetics, the molecular diagnosis to detect inherited genetic defects requires massive parallel sequencing. For the analysis of exome sequencing, there are multiple publicly available single nuclear polymorphism (SNP) databases, population allele frequency, and computational algorithms for function prediction, for the detection of a bulk of variants in genetic screening.

There is a high scope of technological improvement in the application of NGS, in genetic testing. Recently, NGS-based genetic screening and interpretation have been useful for improving hearing-loss testing. Recently, as per a paper published in 2018, in the Journal of Fertility and Sterility, the pre-implantation genetic screening using NGS, significantly improved the pregnancy outcomes as compared to an array of comparative genomic hybridization. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied application through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period. The presence of high per capita healthcare expenditure, coupled with high patient awareness levels and high prevalence of target diseases, is contributing to the growth of the market studied in the region. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

