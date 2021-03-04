New release: 3D Printing In Construction Market to grow reach a value of ~US$ 280 Mn by 2027, globally, by 2025 at 33.4% CAGR

The Report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. 3D Printing In Construction Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key player’s growth. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, New product launch, Product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Apis Cor,COBOD International A/S,Contour Crafting Corporation,CyBe Construction,ICON,MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING,LLC,MX3D,WASP CSP S.r.l.,XtreeE,Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)

3D Printing to Redefine Construction Sector

The advent of 3D printing is arguably one of the most disruptive innovations that have emerged over past two decades. Evolving from an optimistic attempt made by Professor Behrokh Khoshnevis, University of South Carolina, to create a 3D printed wall, the inclusion of 3D printing in construction has witnessed immense growth. Moreover, 3D printing is extensively used in various industries, including healthcare, aviation, and engineering. For several decades, the construction sector has remained dormant in terms of technological advancements. However, the introduction of 3D printing in construction has gained tremendous popularity, as more number of stakeholders are recognizing the true potential of this technology. This has considerably driven the 3D printing in construction market over the years.

Regions Covered in the Global Ground 3D Printing In Construction Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)a

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

3D Printing in Construction Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest research report on the global 3D printing in construction market for the historical period of 2017–2018 and the forecast period of 2019–2027, increase in investments in the building and infrastructure to construct attractive and complex shape buildings at an affordable cost in less time is expected to boost the global market during the forecast period

In terms of revenue, the global 3D printing in construction market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 280 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~33% during the forecast period

3D Printing to Replace Conventional Construction Techniques

The advent of 3D printing in the construction market has come at a time when the construction sector is aggressively seeking solutions to address a host of problems. According to estimates, the construction sector accounted for nearly 40% of the total waste generated worldwide. Furthermore, civil engineers and architects are largely engaged in negotiating the geometric limitations put forward by the casting process. Drawbacks of manufacturing formworks on job sites, mounting work safety issues, and hurdles in transporting various materials from one location to the other are some of the major issues that 3D printing in construction market could potentially provide answers for.

