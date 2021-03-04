Neurovascular Access Catheters Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Clinical Outlook – 2025; Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

The Neurovascular Access Catheters Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Neurovascular Access Catheters report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Neurovascular Access Catheters report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Neurovascular Access Catheters Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Neurovascular Access Catheters Market: Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Integer Holdings Corporation, Biomerics, Penumbra, Inc, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc, Imperative Care Inc, and others.

Neurovascular Access Catheters Market Overview:

Neurovascular catheter is mainly used for preventing embolic stroke and acts as a guide wire for performing surgical procedure. According to Brain Aneurysm Foundation, approximately 500,000 deaths worldwide each year are caused by brain aneurysms, and half the individuals are younger than 50 years of age. The annual rate of rupture is approximately 8-10 individuals per 100,000, or about 30,000 people in the United States. Increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorders like ischemic stroke, stenosis, brain aneurysm, and other illnesses, investments in research and development, technological advancements in neurovascular catheters are the key driving factors in neurovascular access catheters market.

Key Market Trends

Multiple Lumen Catheters Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Neurovascular Access Catheters Market

Multiple Lumen Catheters provides multiple functions and can serve as inflation ports, fluid-transfer channels, guidewire access points, or even steering lumens and can also be braided or coiled for additional performance. According to Brain Aneurysm Foundation, approximately 500,000 deaths worldwide each year caused by brain aneurysms, and half the individuals are younger than 50 years of age.

Multiple lumen catheters segment hold a significant market share in the neurovascular access catheters market and is anticipated to show similar trend over the forecast period due to enhanced versatility and visualization. Increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorders like ischemic stroke, stenosis, brain aneurysm, and other illnesses and technological advancements in neurovascular catheters are the key driving factors in the multiple lumen catheters segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global neurovascular access catheters market due to increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorders like ischemic stroke, stenosis, brain aneurysm and other illnesses, growing adoption of neurovascular catheters, high diagnostic rate in this region.

As per Brain Aneurysm Foundation, about 6.5 million people in the United States suffer with brain aneurysm, or 1 in 50 people among these women are more likely to suffer with brain aneurysm than men (3:2 ratio). Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Neurovascular Access Catheters Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

