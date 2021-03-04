Neuromorphic Chip Market 2021 Precise Outlook- aiCTX AG, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., General Vision Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Neuromorphic chips are digitally processed analog chips with a series of networks as similar to human brain networks. These chips contain millions of neurons and synapses to augment self intelligence, irrespective of pre-installed codes in normal chips. As a special kind of chips, these are highly capable of manipulating data received through sensors.

Market By Top Companies:

aiCTX AG, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., General Vision Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology)

Market Overview-

The Neuromorphic Chip Market was valued at USD 111.04 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 366.14 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Keeping the pace of advancement of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), various embedded system providers are keen to develop brain chips, where not only the chips will be processed fast, but will have also responses like human brains for those systems to think and act in a human way. Data analytics, internet of things, and smart sensors are considered as major applications for the neuromorphic chip market, as these chips are embedded into hardware used for image recognition, data mining, etc.

– Currently, neuromorphic vendors aim to design advanced system-on-chip (SoC) that provide an interface between sensors and algorithms; which eventually results in optimally converted data spikes and spiking neural networks (SNNs). A product like Akida NSoC from BrainChip Holdings Ltd. has 1.2 million neurons and 10 billion synapses.

– Big chip players including Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., HRL Laboratories LLC, IBM Corporation and many others are developing neuromorphic chips to cut short processing speed through self decision making abilities by the chips.

Industry Research Coverage



Automotive is the Fastest Growing Industry to Adapt Neuromorphic Chip

– Automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing industry for neuromorphic chips. All premium car makers are investing heavily to achieve L5 level of autonomous technology; which in turn is anticipated to generate huge demand for AI-powered neuromorphic chips.

– Due to the complexity of roadway data integration, cars automated systems need more AI than aircrafts. According to Victoria Transport Policy Institute, by 2030, 20%-40% of the automated vehicles will be available in moderate to premium price category, which means more volume of integrated neuromorphic chips will be sold by the AI chip manufacturers.

– Advanced driver assisted system (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications are the two primary areas where neuromorphic chip manufacturers are eyeing to enhance their market reach. Recently, in October 2017, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. supplied neuromorphic chip to one of the top automobile company in Germany to test their ADAS capability.

Industry Recent Trends

– March 2019: Qualcomm launched a new system on chip (SoC) integrated with AI to enhance smart audio and IoT applications. This AI enabled SoC will provide seamless voice assistance and other connectivity applications through power-optimized chip architecture. This new product innovation is anticipated to augment the market growth for the neuromorphic chip market in the coming years.

– September 2017: Intels new self-learning chip promises to accelerate Artificial Intelligence. Intel introduced first-of-its-kind self-learning chip, codenamed Loihi. The Loihi research test chip includes digital circuits that mimic the brains basic mechanics, making machine learning faster and more efficient while requiring lower computing power.

Finally, this Neuromorphic Chip report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Neuromorphic Chip product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

