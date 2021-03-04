Mycoplasma Testing Market In-deep Analysis and Healthcare Experts Review Report Outlook – 2025; Agilent Technologies, ATCC, Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc.

The Mycoplasma Testing Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Mycoplasma Testing report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Mycoplasma Testing report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Mycoplasma Testing Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Mycoplasma Testing Market: Agilent Technologies, ATCC, Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Lonza Group Ltd, Merck KGaA, Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc., PromoCell GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Holds Significant Market Share

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a technique that is used to amplify target DNA and generate thousands to millions of copies of a particular DNA segment. PCR techniques are used in clinical and research laboratories for a broad variety of applications, which include clinical diagnosis, criminal forensics, and biomedical research. The major factors attributed to the growth of the polymerase chain reaction segment include the increasing application in clinical diagnostics, rising demand for personalized and precision medicine, and technological advancements and applications in drug development. For instance, in July 2018, ATCC, the premier global biological materials resource and standards organization and the leading supplier of authenticated cells and advanced cell models, launched its new PCR-based service to detect mycoplasma contamination in cell cultures. ATCC has long recognized the growing challenges among the scientific community for adventitious agent contamination included in cell-based research. Hence, the company introduced this product line to support the authentication of cell lines used in basic and translational research, and it complements the STR profiling service.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America currently dominates the mycoplasma testing market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, due to its well-established healthcare industry and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Other factors driving the growth of this region are the presence of global biotech companies and pharmaceutical players and higher investment in R&D activities in the region. The United States holds the majority of the market share in North America. This is due to the rising healthcare expenditure, along with the rapid adoption of point-of-care testing.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Mycoplasma Testing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

