Modular Robotics Market Provides Detailed Insight by Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis
Due to the adoption of automated technologies in the logistics and manufacturing operations, the global modular robotics market will grow, in value, from $5.6 billion to $15.1 billion from 2019 to 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020—2030. Besides the adoption of modular robots, there has also been a huge rise in the integration of industrial internet of things (IIoT) in various industrial manufacturing operations over the last few years.
In addition to being rapidly deployed in the manufacturing industry, modular robots are being increasingly adopted in various logistics solutions and services all over the globe. The collaborative modular robotics systems, also known as cobots, are rapidly revolutionalizing the relationship between robots and humans across the logistics and manufacturing industries.
In the logistics industry, these robots are used for transporting and carrying items and sometimes also for conducting inspection of fragile goods. Furthermore, the incorporation of these robots in warehouse operations lowers the cost and time of manufacturing and logistics processes and reduces the demand for floor space.
