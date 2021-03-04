Mobility As A Service Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand during 2021-2027

Mobility As A Service report can be utilized efficiently by both established and new players in the industry for absolute understanding of the market. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the comprehensive analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The global Mobility As A Service market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

As per study key players of this market are MaaS Global Oy; Citymapper; Moovit Inc.; SkedGo Pty Ltd; moovel Group GmbH; smile mobility; Communauto inc.; Beeline Singapore; Mobilleo; Velocia Inc.; Transit Systems Pty. Ltd.; Lyft, Inc.; Uber Technologies Inc.; Deutsche Bahn AG; Daimler AG; BlaBlaCar; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.;

Global mobility as a service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the enhanced need for an integrated transportation solution.

Global Mobility As A Service Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising growth of transportation service available on-demand; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on digitalization and adoption of digital payment solutions providing various financial benefits will also propel the market growth

Enhanced levels of growth associated with the transportation and telecom industries giving rise to better quality of mobility services acts as a market driver

Focus of governments and authorities on enhancing the usage of mobility as a service; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness associated with the benefits of this service over vehicle ownership; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of information and data privacy with these services will also impede the market growth

Large levels of investment required for the establishment of these services; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Global Mobility As A Service Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

Ride Hailing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Micro Mobility Bike Sharing

Bus Sharing/Shuttle Service

Train

Self-Driving Cars

Others

By Requirement Type

Daily Commuter

First & Last Mile Connectivity

Inter-City Trips

Off-Peak & Shift Work Commute

Airport/Mass Transit Station Trips

Others

By Solution Type

Technology Platforms

Payment Engines

Navigation Solutions

Telecom Connectivity Providers

Ticketing Solutions

Insurance Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Vehicle Type

Bus

Four Wheelers

Micro Mobility Bike

Train

Air Flights

By Transportation Type

Private

Public

By Business Model

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Business-To-Industry (B2I)

Business-To-Government (B2G)

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application OS

Android

iOS

Others

By Application

Personalized Application Services

Dynamic Journey Management

Flexible Payments

Transactions

Journey Planning

By End-User

Education

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy & Power

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mobility As A Service Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Mobility As A Service market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Mobility As A Service Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Mobility As A Service Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Mobility As A Service market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

