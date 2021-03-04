Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Scope & Opportunities by 2020-2030

Mobile satellite service (MSS) is a Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) beyond the terrestrial range that serves mobile users by using the satellites. MSS is an appropriate communication channel for remote areas that lack wired networks. MSS systems are categorized based on their orbital altitudes such as low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO). MSS find its application in the key market segments such as the government sector, aviation sector and maritime sector. It allows remote communication of voice, and data between the terminals. Distinguishing benefits of MSS are access diversity, global connectivity, priority access and terrain independence. These capabilities of MSS enhance remote communications and terrestrial-based wireless systems.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11570

MSS operators use lower frequency S- and L-band frequencies of radio spectrum connecting to non-directional earth station antennas with terminals in space or on ground for mobile communications, maritime and other transport-related services. Deployment of MSS stations is rapid and provide secure and scalable communications to the end-users. Increasing demand for mobility is one of the key factor which is anticipated to drive the market’s growth trajectories. In-flight connectivity, maritime communication and autonomous vehicles are few of the prime factors responsible for growing users demand for mobility. Furthermore, oil and gas sector is increasing its use of video streaming for operations monitoring and crew welfare. With the rise in oil & gas and mining activities in remote areas, demand for MSS is increasing.

Deployment of MSS stations is rapid and provide secure and scalable communications to the end-users. Increasing demand for mobility is one of the key factor which is anticipated to drive the market’s growth trajectories. In-flight connectivity, maritime communication and autonomous vehicles are few of the prime factors responsible for growing users demand for mobility. Furthermore, oil and gas sector is increasing its use of video streaming for operations monitoring and crew welfare. With the rise in oil & gas and mining activities in remote areas, demand for MSS is increasing. Considering these positive factors, the demand for high Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market set to rise during the forecast period from 2017 – 2027.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11570

Mobile satellite services (MSS) market is segmented on the basis of access type, service type and end-use verticals. Based on access type, the market is further segmented into aeronautical MSS, land MSS, maritime MSS, personal MSS and broadband MSS. Based on service type, the market is segmented into voice service and data service. Data Service segment is anticipated to contribute major share in the global MSS market. End-use vertical is segmented into oil & gas, media & entertainment, mining, military & defense, aviation, government, transportations, automotive and others. The military & defense segment is anticipated to contribute major share in the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market followed by government over the forecast period.

By geography, the MSS market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2019, North America held the largest market of the Internet of Thing in terms of revenue. On the other hand, growing consumer’s preference towards smart devices especially in countries such as china and India is expected to drive the market of Asia Pacific region at the fastest pace. The Internet of Thing market of North America is followed by Europe in terms of revenue and these two regions collectively held more than 60% of the market in terms of revenue in 2018.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=11570

The global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market is characterized by the presence of numerous players in the market. The key market players majorly compete on the basis of price, performance, quality, support, services and innovations of product. Some of the major players in IoT market include

Echostar Corporation

Ericsson AB

GlobalStar Corporation

Inmarsat Inc

Intelsat,

S.A.,

Iridium Communications, Inc.

ORBCOMM, Inc.

Singtel Satellite

Telstra Corporation Ltd.

Tesacom

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

ViaSat Inc

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technological-developments-and-adoption-across-various-applications-to-increase-growth-rate-of-mass-spectrometer-market-tmr-301211603.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coffee-companies-leverage-advances-in-coffee-packaging-market-to-expand-scope-of-branding-opportunities-tmr-301212521.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com