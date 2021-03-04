Mineral Processing Equipment Market Scenario of Global Manufacturers – FLSmidth and Co. A/S, Komatsu Ltd., Metso Oyj

The report titled “Mineral Processing Equipment Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Mineral Processing Equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Mineral Processing Equipment Market: –FLSmidth and Co. A/S, Komatsu Ltd., Metso Oyj, FEECO International, Inc. and Multotec Pty Ltd

Industry News and Developments:

In June 2019, Komatsu Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, has agreed to acquire Immersive Technologies Pty Ltd., a Western Australia-based mining workforce optimization company. Immersive develops, manufactures, and sells mining equipment simulators for training machine operators for surface and underground mines. They use simulators and provide training solutions designed to promote operational optimization by proposing recommendations.

Market Overview:

– Globally, advancements in the machinery and equipment for mining have increased the production of minerals, such as iron, copper, and other ores. This growth has seen large scale expansions and projects. With the increase in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors, the demand for mining equipment has gone up, resulting in an increased level of mining activity in various regions.

– China and the United States are the most significant major coal-producing counties. However, China saw its sales slump between 2012 to 2016. Although in 2019, Australia and Russia saw a steady increase in coal production in the past decade. Also, Iron ore and Bauxite remain the fastest growing industries in the mineral processing equipment market.

Key Market Trends

Demand for Sustainable Equipment is Driving Market Growth in Europe

Demand for copper is predicted to increase by 2.6% annually until 2027, while lithium by almost 650% by 2027. Even rare earth metals will see a growth of 3.5% per annum, rising to 149,500 metric tons in 2019. But various governments like the EU Parliament and the Council have started legislating targeted CO2 emissions post 2019. The parliament had earlier proposed a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions between 2020 – 2025. But now parliament has voted to increase the reduction rate to 40%. Also, stringent restrictions have been put under this new law.

Iron and Bauxite poised to be the fastest-growing minerals

Iron is critically essential to the construction and other manufacturing industry. In the construction industry, 90% of all refined metal is accounted for by steel. Although, falling ore grades and high production costs are hindering production in some parts of the world.

In 2019, the global iron ore production increased from 3.3 billion tones in 2012 to 3.6 billion tonnes. Also, crude iron production has remained stagnant for over a decade but hasn’t seen a slowdown in demand. Iron production in Brazil and Australia has seen a massive increase, with companies investing in new mines to replace older ones. For instance, BHP approved a 4 billion USD for iron ore related projects in Western Australia, indicating a growth for iron ore processing equipment.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Mineral Processing Equipment market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Mineral Processing Equipment Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

