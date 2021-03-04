Military Power Solutions Market 2021 Business Scenario – Enersys, Cummins Inc., SAFT Groupe SA, Arotech Corporation

The report titled “Military Power Solutions Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Military Power Solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.45%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Military Power Solutions Market: –Enersys, Cummins Inc., SAFT Groupe SA, Arotech Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– The evolution of modern warfare has led to increased adoption of advanced technologies by the armed forces. This has also led to an increase in the demand for military power solutions. In addition, as communication, situational awareness, and weapon systems grow in terms of sophistication, highly power-dense systems are required to power this newer generation, power-hungry systems.

– Growing military budgets are fueling the growth of the market. Several countries have increased their budget spending toward military electronics, which is expected to drive the growth of the military power solutions market during the forecast period.

– However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, financial priorities of the governments of several countries are changing dynamically, which can limit the procurement prospects of the defense equipment by countries with struggling economies, thereby affecting the market prospects of the respective power solutions, globally.

Key Market Trends

Portable Segment is Projected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The advent of portable electronic devices have revolutionized warfare and has fostered the requirement of portable power for deployment. While portable power sources are key to operating certain tactical equipment on the battlefield, they require proper logistical support, and hence there is a widening gap between the power requirement and power availability in the austere environment. Besides the portable power sources are required to be rechargeable without causing compatibility issues and vexing the associated risks of damage to both the power source and the equipment. Several ongoing R&D projects aim to enhance the performance parameters of portable power solutions on the battlefield while minimizing the associated operational challenges such as compatibility, and SWaP. As of March 2020, the US Army was planning to deploy a miniature nuclear generator weighing a maximum of 40 tons to ensure logistics by using a freight truck, ship, or aircraft. The system, dubbed Pele, envisions to develop a safe, mobile, and advanced nuclear microreactor that can support a variety of US DoD missions, including but not limited to power generation for remote operating bases in case of a cyberattack.

North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

By geography, North America held the largest market share in 2019. The main reason for the higher revenue share of the region is the high demand for military power solutions from the United States. Deployment of US troops in various regions of the world, due to the US engaging in various global conflicts, is one of the major factors driving the growth of revenues from the region. These military camps and command units use various portable military equipment, which requires compact and transportable power solutions to supply continuous or emergency power as required. The country is focusing on enhancing the existing battery technology/power solutions onboard several of its defense platforms. In June 2018, Exide Technologies signed a USD 75 million contract to supply lead battery systems for the US Navy fleet of submarines. Due to the growing demand for portable equipment carried by the military personnel, the US DoD is focusing on the research on newer generation power solutions. For instance, the US Army, along with the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, developed a new aqueous lithium-ion battery in November 2019.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Military Power Solutions market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Military Power Solutions Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

