Military Aircraft Modernization and Retrofit Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation

The report titled “Military Aircraft Modernization and Retrofit Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Military Aircraft Modernization and Retrofit market is expected to register a CAGR of around 3%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Military Aircraft Modernization and Retrofit Market: – Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd, and BAE Systems PLC, among others

– The increasing military expenditure of the emerging economies is propelling the investments in the modernization of the existing equipment in aging aircraft, mainly with new and advanced equipment. This is expected to drive the growth of military aircraft modernization and retrofit market during the forecast period.

– The military aircraft modernization and retrofit market is a fragmented market, with many players supporting various aircraft programs, along with a diversified product portfolio.

– The current COVID situation has stalled the industries work and progress, globally, thereby, causing delays in current deliveries, as well the future deliveries. However, the militaries and government are not expected to make any major changes in their modernization programs in the coming years.

Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment Accounted for Major Market Share in 2019

The fixed-wing aircraft segment currently dominates the market, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. As of December 2019, the global fleet of fighter aircraft was over 14,500 and transport aircraft was more than 4,200. The old and aging aircraft fleet of various armed forces includes F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-15 Eagle, Northrop F-5, Sukhoi Su-27, L-100 Hercules, Antonov An-24, and Antonov An-24, among others. With developments in the military equipment, on-board military aircraft, as well as the growth in need for life extension programs, is bolstering the growth of the segment during the forecast period. In July 2019, the government of India announced that 41 An-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force will require an upgrade with advanced avionics, navigation, and communication systems. The program is expected to be completed by 2025.

Asia-Pacific is Expected have the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing military spending and current on-going political tensions in the region are propelling the modernization plans of the aging military aircraft fleet in the region. Countries, like China, India, Japan, and Singapore are currently upgrading their existing fleet of fighter aircraft to enhance their situational awareness. The United States approved the upgrade of 98 F-15 Eagle interceptors for Japan in October 2019. The upgrades include installation of new mission computers (Honeywell Advanced Display Core Processor II mission computers), electronic warfare equipment (AN/ALQ-239 digital electronic warfare systems), advanced electronically scanned array radar (Raytheon AN/APG-82(v)1 multimode AESA), and integration of new munitions. Such modernization plans to integrate advanced systems in the aircraft are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Military Aircraft Modernization and Retrofit market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Military Aircraft Modernization and Retrofit Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

