Middle-East and Africa Sodium Sulfide Market Survey Report 2021 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2026

The report provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Middle-East and Africa Sodium Sulfide market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff's Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

Top Companies in the Global Middle-East and Africa Sodium Sulfide Market:

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS: SOLVY), DubiChem, and Iran Sodium Sulphide, among others.

The Middle-East and African sodium sulfide market is estimated to witness moderate growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 1.5%, during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry.

The emission of toxic pollutants is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. By application, chemical processing accounted for the largest share, with about 40% of the total volume of the market studied.

Market Insights

Increasing Demand from Chemicals Processing

– Sodium sulfide is a chemical compound with the chemical formula Na2S. It has an antifluorite structure. Sodium sulfide is yellow to red solid in color, readily soluble in water, and slightly soluble in alcohol. It is a strong reducing agent and reacts with oxidants. It is used in the pulp and paper industry, water treatment, textile industry, and various chemical manufacturing processes, including the production of rubber chemicals, sulfur dyes, and oil recovery. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used to produce antipyretics, such as phenacetin.

– It is used in chemical manufacturing as a sulfonation and sulfomethylation agent. It is used in the production of rubber chemicals, sulfur dyes, and other chemical compounds. Its use in other applications includes ore flotation, oil recovery, food preservative, making dyes, and detergent.

Nigeria to Dominate the Market

– The recovery in the country’s GDP was mainly supported by the growth of mining, quarrying, and manufacturing industries, along with the service sector. According to the African Development Bank, the GDP growth for the country in 2020 is been estimated to be 2.5%, thus indicating a positive outlook.

– In 2020, Mudassir & Brothers, a Nigerian textile trading company based in Kano, will set up a textile manufacturing firm worth over USD 50 million. The state Governor has allocated 22.5 hectares for the company, which will generate over 10,000 jobs, and will also introduce the cotton harvest bag, which will reduce polypropylene contamination. However, the textile market in the country is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

– The National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) will partner with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to accelerate government efforts in resuscitating the cotton, textile, and garment (CTG) sector.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

