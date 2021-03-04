Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (OTCMKTS: AKZOY), Jazeera Paints, Jotun, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG), and National Paints Factories Co. Ltd, among others.

The Middle-East and Africa paints and coatings market is estimated to witness significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 3%, over the forecast period.

Market Overview

Paints and coatings are used for various applications in interiors and exteriors of houses for protection from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and also from UV radiation.

A major factor driving the market studied is the increased focus on tourism and construction in the middle eastern region. COVID-19 Outbreak is likely to hurt the market for the short to medium term. Plans for New Luxury Real Estate Projects in Qatar is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied.

Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192352658/middle-east-and-africa-paints-and-coatings-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46

Market Insights

Increasing Demand from the Architectural Industry

– Architectural paints and coatings is by far the largest segment in the whole paints and coatings industry. Architectural coatings are meant to protect and decorate the surface features. These are used to coat buildings and homes. Most are designated for specific uses such as roof coatings, wall paints, or deck finishes. No matter its use, each architectural coating must provide certain decorative, durable, and protective functions.

– Architectural coatings are used in applications for commercial purposes, such as office buildings, warehouses, retail convenience stores, and shopping malls to residential buildings. Such coatings can be applied on the outer surfaces as well as inner surfaces and include sealers, or specialty products. The architectural coatings can be mainly divided into interior and exterior coatings.

Egypt to Drive the Market Growth

– The real GDP growth increased in Egypt to 5.6% in 2019 (ending June 30, 2019), as compared to 4.6% in the previous three years. This robust performance was sustained throughout the first half of 2020, driven mainly by investments. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the government reduced its GDP growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in June 2020 to 5.1%, from 5.6%, as the COVID-19 outbreak took a toll on the global economy. The government projected the country’s GDP to grow at an annual clip of at least 5.5% over the next few years.

– Egypt has the largest construction industry in the African region. Furthermore, the construction industry is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing foreign investments in several construction projects. The construction industry in Egypt has been among the fastest-growing in the world, expanding by an average of over 9% in the past few years. The country’s construction projects accounted for about 10% of the total number of construction projects in Africa.

– In 2019, Egypt completed the construction of 14 new cities under the name Fourth Generation Cities. The total area of these 14 new cities is around 380 thousand acres, representing 50% of the total area of urban communities that were implemented during the past four decades.

– Egypt is building a new capital, designed to be the country’s new administrative hub and home to more than 6.5 million residents. In March of 2019, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Utilities announced that the construction of over 40,000 housing units and various other facilities and service projects at the New Administrative Capital will be completed by the end of June 2020.

– In January of 2020, Egypt has officially begun the construction of the Middle East’s largest integrated private medical city, with an investment of over USD 1 billion.

– Additionally, Egypt has around 1,400 construction projects of which almost 70% of the projects are in the advanced stage and remaining in the initial stage. Furthermore, there are upcoming projects in Mountain View iCityin New Cairo.

Regions Are covered By Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192352658/middle-east-and-africa-paints-and-coatings-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=46

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings Market

-Changing the Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions about Middle-East and Africa Paints and Coatings market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]