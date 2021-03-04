Middle-East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Current Trends, Demand and Technology Advancements 2021 to 2025

The report Middle-East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025) covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R & D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Middle-East and Africa blood glucose monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Middle-East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, Dexcom, Medtronics, Agamatrix Inc., Bionime Corporation, Acon, Medisana, Trivida, I-SENS, Ascensia, Rossmax among others.

Scope of the Report:

The market is estimated to reach above USD 294 million by 2020. There is an increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, in developing countries that are increasing the demand for blood glucose monitoring devices. The increased awareness about healthcare facilities and preventive care is also supporting the growth of the market. The number of patients relying on self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) has increased. Owing to the high-cost constraints associated with the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), self-monitoring by glucometer is more acceptable in the Middle-East and Africa region. These devices help in the early detection of hypo and hyperglycemia conditions, which tend to drive the market for glucose monitoring.

Key Market Trends:

Test Strips Accounted for the Highest Market Share in Middle-East and Africa BGM Market

In the Middle-East and Africa blood glucose monitoring market, test strips hold 49% of the share with USD 127 million revenue. Price is often a significant concern for the purchase of blood glucose test strips. Although various countries provide reimbursements for prescribed test strips, a majority of the patients have to pay for them from their pockets. Africa is experiencing a rise in the number of diabetic patients over the past decade. Total diabetes-related health expenditure in Africa is close to USD 9,500 million, which is expected to almost double by 2045. Programs, such as the Base of the Pyramid project, a public-private partnership initiated by Novo Nordisk aims to increase the awareness about diabetes in low- and middle-income countries in Africa. In Middle-East and Africa, due to lifestyle and food habits, blood glucose fluctuations among insulin users are frequent from time to time, and the usage of self-monitoring of blood glucose increases.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Middle-East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Middle-East and Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Automotive Actuators industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

