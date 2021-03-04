Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Market Clinical Survey Report Forecast till 2021 to 2025; Alere Inc., Boston Scientific, Biotronik, GE Healthcare

The Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Middle East & Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Alere Inc., Boston Scientific, Biotronik, GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo, and others.

Key Market Trends

Heart Monitors are Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

It has been observed that in South Africa, around 5 people have a heart attack and 10 people have heart stroke every hour, as stated by the Heart and Stroke Foundation, South Africa. Also, heart disease is responsible for almost 1 in 6 deaths (17.3%) in South Africa and around 215 people die every day from heart disease or strokes in this country.

Added to that, it has been indicated that Cardiovascular Disease is a leading cause of death in the Middle East region. For instance, Saudi Heart Association has stated that one in five deaths in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is due to a heart attack.

Looking at the above-mentioned statistics, it is understood that there is a high burden of heart disease in the Middle East and Africa region which is the prime factor responsible for the rising demand of heart monitors in this region which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

